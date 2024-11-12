NBA News: Mavs' Klay Thompson makes bold admission about relationship with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green

Klay Thompson has revealed the current state of his relationship with former Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

After a successful career with the Golden State Warriors, where he won four NBA championships alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Klay Thompson decided to seek a change of scenery by signing with the Dallas Mavericks.

Klay Thompson is now focused on his new stint with the Mavericks and helping the team achieve its goals. Although his performance has not met expectations so far, Thompson’s talent and experience remain valuable assets for the team.

While Thompson’s return to Golden State Warriors is sure to be an emotional moment, the player has acknowledged that his relationship with his former teammates is not the same. In a recent interview, Thompson admitted that contact with Curry and Green has significantly diminished since his departure.

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, the iconic trio hasn’t maintained regular communication since Thompson left the Warriors. When asked if they’ve stayed in touch, Thompson replied, “I’m locked-in. Not really. I will see them when I see them. That’s it.”

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

A new start with the Mavs

The upcoming matchup between the Mavericks and Warriors will be a special moment for Thompson, providing him an opportunity to prove his worth against his former team. While the atmosphere will undoubtedly be emotional, Thompson appears focused on the present and committed to his new team.

What’s next for Thompson and the Mavs?

Thompson and the Mavericks will face Stephen Curry and Draymond Green’s Golden State Warriors this Tuesday. As the NBA season unfolds, it will be interesting to see how Thompson’s relationship with his former teammates evolves and whether it impacts his performance on the court.