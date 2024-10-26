NBA News: Draymond Green shares his thoughts on Buddy Hield’s strong start with the Warriors

Draymond Green praised his teammate Buddy Hield, who has proven to be a key player for the Golden State Warriors at the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Buddy Hield has joined the Golden State Warriors to fill the void left by Klay Thompson, becoming a reliable scorer and leader on the court. Teammate Draymond Green has praised Hield’s impact on the team at the start of the NBA season.

In the first few games, Buddy Hield has delivered excellent performances, leading the team in scoring and demonstrating high efficiency in three-point shooting. His ability to consistently score from long range has been crucial to the Warriors’ success.

Green emphasized Hield’s knack for finding space on the court and his strong connection with teammates. He also highlighted Hield’s leadership and his ability to bring the team together.

“We know what Buddy is going to give us,” Draymond Green commented following the 127-87 victory over the Utah Jazz. “He’s been doing exactly that, and we’ve got to make sure we keep doing a good job of finding him.”

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a 3-pointer against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A promising future for Hield with the Warriors

With Hield on the team, the Warriors have a solid combination of talent and experience. The chemistry between Hield, Stephen Curry, and Green seems to be working perfectly. If Hield continues to play at this level, the Warriors could become a dangerous team in the Western Conference.

The Warriors’ future in the NBA looks promising with Hield as a key player. His scoring ability and leadership will be critical to the team’s success in the years to come.