NBA News: Warriors star Draymond Green reveals expectations for Klay Thompson with the Mavs

The star of the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, revealed his expectations for Klay Thompson in his new NBA chapter with the Dallas Mavericks.

As the Golden State Warriors prepare for their new NBA era without Klay Thompson, they kick off the season on Wednesday, October 23, against the Portland Trail Blazers. Recently, Draymond Green opened up about his hopes for Thompson in Dallas, emphasizing the significance of his legacy despite a challenging final season with the Warriors.

“My hope for Klay is that I hope and pray that he goes to Dallas and plays great. The reason I hope he goes to Dallas and plays great is because that will allow him to appreciate what he’s done here,” he said on his channel “The Draymond Green Show”.

“Right now if I’m totally honest with you, I think it’s like a stain on it,” he continued. “Like I feel it’s a stain on it for him. Klay hasn’t said it’s a stain on it, by the way; it’s just kind of a little how I feel in my gut. So many times in the NBA, people don’t have a place to call home.”

Green underscored that Thompson’s legacy with the Warriors is already solidified. “Regardless of how he feels, he’s getting a statue here, his jersey is going up; he’s a legend,” said Green. “This is home forever, you know, like all of that, but you just want to feel how he’s supposed to feel leaving from a place that you built.”

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors poses with the four Larry O’Brien Championship Trophies that he has won with the Warriors. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Green reflects on Thompson’s departure

Green reflected on his former teammate’s decision to move on from the Warriors after 13 years together. “I think he needed something new. All good things must come to an end,” Green told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke on the “Dubs Talk” podcast. “And unfortunately, his ended earlier than any of us wanted.”

“I think he needed a different challenge for himself. Sometimes, you need a change of scenery,” Green added. “Sometimes, that thing can’t push you to be as great as you want. Klay has experienced such a high level of success here that we can all have a sense of entitlement.”

Thompson on reuniting with the Warriors

Thompson will face off against his former teammates, Green and Stephen Curry, when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Golden State Warriors on November 12 at the Chase Center. Reflecting on the upcoming reunion, Thompson shared his thoughts on the emotional experience of returning to his former home court.

“It’ll probably be weird at first,” Thompson admitted. “But once the ball tips and I start running around, it’s just going to be basketball again. Luckily, I’ve had great success shooting in that arena, so hopefully, that translates.”

As he looks forward to the matchup, Thompson emphasized the excitement of having strong teammates by his side. “It feels good to be going back with some reinforcements. There will likely be a lot of emotions at first, but once the competitive juices start flowing, I’ll be focused on doing everything to win,” he noted.