The GOAT debate usually features the same players, and Stephen Curry has yet to enter that conversation. Unfortunately, he may never will.

For years, people have debated who's the greatest player in NBA history. Some can't argue Bill Russell and his eleven rings; some believe LeBron James has already taken Michael Jordan down; some even bring in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's name in that conversation.

Truth be told, one could make a case for at least five different players as the GOAT. That's why some believe this is a futile debate, and it would be more accurate to talk about the GOAT of each era.

In that case, then Stephen Curry could make a strong case for the GOAT of the decade. However, former All-Star Gilbert Arenas believes people will never see him like that because he's too short.

NBA News: Gilbert Arenas Says Stephen Curry Will Never Be In The GOAT Conversation

"He's gonna always be slighted because he's little," Arenas said. "We have this idea of what a GOAT is supposed to be, 6-6 and above. And when it comes to smaller guys, you have to do so much more to get the same credit."

"He's not a highlight reel when it comes to jumping and dunking and all this aerial stuff. He's a floor general," Arenas added. "When you do a highlight reel and you have all the GOATs, you got one that's just purely mesmerizing on shots."

Arenas may think Curry isn't a highlight reel, but that's not how most modern fans feel. If anything, Steph is already one of the most influential players of all time and a guy who changed the game with his style.

Steph Curry may not have enough merits to enter the GOAT conversation; that's fair. But he's got to be at least on the Mt. Rushmore of all-time great point guards, regardless of his height or how one may feel about three-point happy offenses.