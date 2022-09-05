For years, people have debated who's the greatest player in NBA history. Some can't argue Bill Russell and his eleven rings; some believe LeBron James has already taken Michael Jordan down; some even bring in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's name in that conversation.
Truth be told, one could make a case for at least five different players as the GOAT. That's why some believe this is a futile debate, and it would be more accurate to talk about the GOAT of each era.
In that case, then Stephen Curry could make a strong case for the GOAT of the decade. However, former All-Star Gilbert Arenas believes people will never see him like that because he's too short.
NBA News: Gilbert Arenas Says Stephen Curry Will Never Be In The GOAT Conversation
"He's gonna always be slighted because he's little," Arenas said. "We have this idea of what a GOAT is supposed to be, 6-6 and above. And when it comes to smaller guys, you have to do so much more to get the same credit."
"He's not a highlight reel when it comes to jumping and dunking and all this aerial stuff. He's a floor general," Arenas added. "When you do a highlight reel and you have all the GOATs, you got one that's just purely mesmerizing on shots."
Arenas may think Curry isn't a highlight reel, but that's not how most modern fans feel. If anything, Steph is already one of the most influential players of all time and a guy who changed the game with his style.
Steph Curry may not have enough merits to enter the GOAT conversation; that's fair. But he's got to be at least on the Mt. Rushmore of all-time great point guards, regardless of his height or how one may feel about three-point happy offenses.