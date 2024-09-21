NBA News: Golden State Warriors player reveals major admiration for Stephen Curry

When discussing the greatest players in NBA history, Stephen Curry’s name undoubtedly belongs on the list. The 36-year-old Golden State Warriorspoint guard played a key role in Team USA’s fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal win, and one of his teammates had high praise for him.

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga recently spoke about Curry during an interview with The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami. “The things he does, you never know,” Kuminga said. “That man could go 0 for 60 in the first half, and then go 60 for 60 in the second half. It was incredible. And it was a big part of them pulling out that gold medal.”

Kuminga continued, “I always appreciate just watching him, sharing time on the court with him, and just being around. Because once [the greats are] not playing anymore, who are we going to be watching? So, just seeing him do the things he does at his age, it’s incredible, man.”

Despite trade rumors involving Kuminga in a potential deal for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, the young forward is set to stay with the Warriors this season.

Stephen Curry #30 congratulates Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors during their game against the Boston Celtics. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

LeBron James on Curry’s first Olympic experience

LeBron James also weighed in on Stephen Curry’s debut at the Olympic Games during a separate interview. “I talked to him a lot about it—his first Olympic experience,” LeBron said. “He had played in the World Championships before, but the Olympics were something new to him. Every single day, every single moment, you could see he was locked in.”

LeBron added that he anticipated Curry’s breakout performance. “I knew the onslaught was coming. I knew the barrage and the avalanche were going to happen at some point. We saw that in the semifinals against Serbia and, of course, in the finals against the host team, France.”

“Steph did what Steph does, hitting those clutch shots and putting everyone to sleep. It was an unbelievable moment, and I was happy to be alongside him,” LeBron concluded.