Warriors' Stephen Curry teammate opens up about future despite amid offseason speculation

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors were caught in a series of trade rumors, and one of Curry's teammates shared his thoughts on the situation.

Stephen Curry‘s teammate Jonathan Kuminga, a player for the Golden State Warriors, has expressed confidence that the franchise believes in his potential despite trade rumors circulating during the offseason.

The Warriors were active in the trade market, looking to acquire additional talent. There was speculation about a possible trade with the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen, but ultimately, the deal did not materialize.

Jonathan Kuminga says the Warriors’ decision not to trade him to Utah shows the confidence the team has in him and other young players. He believes that with hard work and dedication, the future of the Warriors is promising.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Kuminga, this demonstrates the trust Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has in the younger players. “Not too many people believe in young players, but I feel like Mike believes in the young guys he’s drafted, the young guys he’s been around,” Kuminga said on the TK Show.

Advertisement

“He watches them in practice, how they’re going to fit with some of the vets we have. It’s a blessing to still be here, and I’m always thankful to be around, and for Mike having trust in us. Obviously, I don’t feel like he made a bad choice. I see Brandin working, I see Moses, I see myself, I see Trayce. I feel like the more we stick together, we’ll have a great future.” Kuminga added.

Advertisement

see also NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors may have very bold plans to help Stephen Curry

The Warriors look to strengthen their team

Despite not acquiring Markkanen, the Warriors made other moves to improve their roster. The addition of players such as Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield, and De’Anthony Melton aims to strengthen the team and increase its competitiveness.

Advertisement

However, the Warriors still face challenges in their bid to return to the top of the Western Conference. Despite Stephen Curry’s outstanding performance and Klay Thompson‘s improvement, the team failed to qualify for the playoffs last season.

Expectations for the new NBA season

The Warriors will enter the 2024-25 season with hopes of improving their performance and competing for a playoff spot. Their matchup against the Utah Jazz in the second game of the season will be an important test to measure the team’s progress.

Advertisement