Trending topics:
NBA

NBA Rumors: Former LeBron James teammate on Lakers may get to play with Stephen Curry on Warriors

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors are set to sign a former LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers player to strengthen the squad depth.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.
© Tom Pennington/Getty ImagesStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

By Dante Gonzalez

The Golden State Warriors 2024 offseason has been one of the most heated ones so far. Despite Stephen Curry‘s superb performance, the team failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. This time, the team is looking to reinforce their roster, reason why they signed a former LeBron James teammate on Los Angeles Lakers.

After being waived by Lakers a few days ago, Blake Hinson and the Warriors have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal. According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, Hinson chose Golden State over “several” interested clubs.

This signing is followed by one of the most notable moves from Warriors involving the departure of longtime sharpshooter Klay Thompson to Dallas Mavericks. With Hinson, Kyle Anderson, De’Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield’s addition to the team, the Dubs will still be making roster moves looking forward to the start of the 2024-25 NBA campaign.

Advertisement

What can Hinson bring to the Warriors?

LeBron James‘ Lakers needed to free some space for new signing Christian Koloko. This issue led to the decision of terminating Hinson’s contract, who was on a two-way deal with the team. Hinson is yet to debut on the NBA after averaging 18.5 points and shot 42.1% from 3-point range at Pittsburgh last season.

Blake Hinson #2 of the Pittsburgh Panthers celebrates in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Quarterfinals of the ACC Men&#039;s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 14, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Blake Hinson #2 of the Pittsburgh Panthers celebrates in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Quarterfinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 14, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Advertisement

Due to his lack of experience and the squad depth, Hinson won’t be a regular for The Warriors at the start of the season. However, Golden State expects the 24-year-old to carve his own path, hoping to find a diamond in the rough.

NBA Rumors: Warriors interested in former Kevin Durant teammate on Suns to help Stephen Curry

see also

NBA Rumors: Warriors interested in former Kevin Durant teammate on Suns to help Stephen Curry

Which NBA stars could join Stephen Curry’s Warriors?

Several star players such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Paul George have been linked with the Warriors lately. However, due to the significant economic effort and changes involving the current roster any of these players might imply, they are unlikely to happen.

Advertisement

One of the strongest rumors around Curry’s Warriors is Los Angeles Clippers Small Forward Kawhi Leonard. The player has recently signed a contract extension with his team, but because of injuries and the Clippers’ performance, his future is still unclear.

dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Caleb Williams loses a key player ahead of the Bears vs. Colts matchup
NFL

Caleb Williams loses a key player ahead of the Bears vs. Colts matchup

NBA News: Joel Embiid makes something clear after major contract extension with 76ers
NBA

NBA News: Joel Embiid makes something clear after major contract extension with 76ers

Where to watch FIFA Legends vs Mexico Legends live for free in the USA
Soccer

Where to watch FIFA Legends vs Mexico Legends live for free in the USA

NFL News: Joe Burrow sends big warning to Jayden Daniels, Commanders ahead of Week 3 MNF matchup
NFL

NFL News: Joe Burrow sends big warning to Jayden Daniels, Commanders ahead of Week 3 MNF matchup

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo