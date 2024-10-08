NBA News: Grizzlies Ja Morant gives positive update after injury in game with Mavericks

After twisting his ankle on the NBA preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant gave a positive message about his situation.

The Memphis Grizzlies opened their preseason against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, but the game took a concerning turn in the second quarter when star Ja Morant tweaked his ankle and headed to the locker room. Despite initial worries, Morant offered a positive update after the game.

With starting power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined, Morant was tasked with leading the team. He delivered a solid performance, but rolled his ankle while defending a two-on-one fast break after a pass from Mavericks forward Naji Marshall landed on his foot.

He was able to return, but had another ankle ailment after a cut and dunk to the basket in the third. As Nick Angstadt posted on his X account, Morant looked at the Grizzlies’ athletic trainer and gave the “I’m done” sign after the second occurrence. He sat out the entire fourth quarter.

Despite the initial concern, Morant downplayed the injury after the game, saying he’s “good“ and there was no reason to push it during the preseason. According to ESPN‘s Tim MacMahon, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed that Morant will be further evaluated.

In the 18 minutes he played, Morant tallied 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists. With the Grizzlies already battling injuries, keeping their star point guard healthy will be crucial as they pursue a playoff run in the 2024-25 NBA season.

Grizzlies facing injury concerns ahead of season

Ja Morant’s recent ankle scare is not the first injury setback the Memphis Grizzlies have faced this preseason. Rookie GG Jackson is set to miss the first three months of the season after suffering a fracture in his fifth metatarsal.

Adding to the team’s woes, star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is also dealing with a health issue. An MRI revealed that Jackson Jr. sustained a mild hamstring strain after exiting the first practice session of the season early. While the injury isn’t considered serious, it will be closely monitored as the team prepares for the upcoming campaign.