Trending topics:
NHL

NHL Video: Tkachuk brothers in first fisticuffs of the USA-Canada 4 Nations clash

As expected, the 4 Nations match between the USA and Canada was bound to be intense, and Tkachuk wasted no time initiating the first fight of the game against Hagel.

By Richard Tovar

Brady Tkachuk #7 of the United States takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
© Getty ImagesBrady Tkachuk #7 of the United States takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

This isn’t the first time Tkachuk brothers have thrown punches at the NHL 4 Nations. Before the game even started, Matthew sought a fight with Canada’s Hagel just seconds after the initial face-off, with no action on the ice yet. The crowd erupted in excitement watching the confrontation.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

NBA News: Stephen Curry’s teammate on the Warriors shares his feelings on being part of the Rising Stars Team
NBA

NBA News: Stephen Curry’s teammate on the Warriors shares his feelings on being part of the Rising Stars Team

Jake Guentzel ties the game 1-1 against Canada, easing USA's tension in 4 Nations
NHL

Jake Guentzel ties the game 1-1 against Canada, easing USA's tension in 4 Nations

Connor McDavid scores Canada’s first goal in 4 Nations clash against USA
NHL

Connor McDavid scores Canada’s first goal in 4 Nations clash against USA

Nick Kyrgios reacts strongly after Sinner’s sanction: “Fairness in tennis does not exist”
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios reacts strongly after Sinner’s sanction: “Fairness in tennis does not exist”

Better Collective Logo