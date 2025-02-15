NHL Video: Tkachuk brothers in first fisticuffs of the USA-Canada 4 Nations clash

This isn’t the first time Tkachuk brothers have thrown punches at the NHL 4 Nations. Before the game even started, Matthew sought a fight with Canada’s Hagel just seconds after the initial face-off, with no action on the ice yet. The crowd erupted in excitement watching the confrontation.

