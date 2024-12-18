The ticket to the playoffs is essentially on the line in Week 16 for the Denver Broncos. Fortunately for them, Sean Payton is set to recover a key player to face the Chargers.

The Broncos have had an outstanding 2024 NFL season. Most analysts didn’t view them as contenders, but the AFC West club has silenced all doubters with their performance so far.

Denver is on the verge of making its first playoff appearance in eight years. Sean Payton has proven to be a fantastic coach, assembling a highly competitive roster poised for success this season.

Sean Payton and the Broncos to regain a key defensive player for Week 16

The Broncos are inching closer to the postseason. While they’ve had a stellar campaign, Denver doesn’t plan to ease up in these final games, aiming to enter the playoffs in top form.

In Week 16, the Broncos face a significant challenge. They will take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, and a victory would all but guarantee their spot in the postseason.

Last week, the Broncos experienced a scare when cornerback Pat Surtain II exited the game against the Colts with an ankle injury. Fortunately, he is expected to play against the Chargers and might be joined by another crucial defensive asset.

The Broncos announced that cornerback Riley Moss was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice. Reports suggest he could suit up for Thursday’s game, though potentially in a limited role.

Riley Moss, cornerback for the Denver Broncos

Moss injured his knee in Week 12 against the Raiders and hasn’t played since. Now, Sean Payton hopes to have him back for this pivotal matchup, one that could seal Denver’s playoff berth.

Who would the Broncos face in the 2024 playoffs?

Although the Broncos haven’t secured a playoff spot yet, they are very close. Denver currently sits at 9-5, and a win in Week 16 would nearly lock in their postseason ticket.

Their playoff opponent will depend on their final standings, but the Broncos will have to play on the road against a divisional champion.

