Charles Barkley offers clever proposal to prevent NBA from being overshadowed by the NFL

The NBA‘s decision to restructure the All-Star Weekend format this week has sparked long-overdue debates about the league’s struggles with declining fan engagement. Recent low ratings for basketball games in the United States highlight a significant loss of interest from millions of viewers. Addressing this issue, NBA legend Charles Barkley proposed a bold change to help the league regain prominence and avoid being overshadowed by the NFL.

“I think we need to seriously consider starting on Christmas,” Barkley suggested during an interview on the Dan Patrick Show. The Phoenix Suns icon proposed delaying the start of the NBA regular season by a couple of months, giving the league more room to capture attention. “We’d have the entire calendar to ourselves,” he argued.

Currently, the NBA season tips off in late October, just six weeks after the NFL begins its season. This overlap forces the NBA to compete with the most popular sport in the country for viewership during the crucial early months of its schedule. “You’re wasting your time going up against the NFL and college football; they own the weekends now,” Barkley admitted.

The viewership trends support Barkley’s concerns. This year’s NBA Finals deciding game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks attracted an estimated 12 million viewers—a far cry from the numbers seen a little over a decade ago, when similar games often drew double the audience, or even more. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl has only grown in popularity, cementing its place as the most-watched sporting event in the United States.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles past Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Barkley sees the bigger picture

Beyond his Christmas proposal, Barkley pointed to another pressing issue: the quality of NBA games. “I watched the Warriors play the Mavericks, and it was one of the worst games I’ve seen,” Barkley said. “I think we have to do something.”

The Hall of Famer criticized the league’s over-reliance on three-point shooting and free throws, which he believes has negatively impacted the spectacle. “It’s frustrating because all the games are now a three-point shooting contest and a free-throw contest. I don’t like it,” Barkley lamented. “They can get mad, but I don’t want to see a three-point shooting contest every night. That ain’t no fun.”

Charles Barkley emphasized the importance of addressing the league’s struggles head-on, particularly in light of declining fan engagement. “The most important part of the game is the fans,” he said. “If they’re not watching, you can’t keep your head in the sand. You’ve gotta say, ‘What are we doing wrong?’”

While his proposals may be unconventional, Barkley’s insights highlight the need for the NBA to adapt. Whether it’s shifting the season start date or addressing gameplay issues, his message is clear: the league must prioritize its fans to remain competitive in an increasingly crowded sports landscape.