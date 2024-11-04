NBA News: Heat star Bam Adebayo reveals key for incredible performance vs. Wizards

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo delivered a stellar performance in the team’s victory over the Washington Wizards and shared the driving factor behind his success.

The Miami Heat cruised to a 118-98 win over the Washington Wizards in a special NBA matchup in Mexico City, with Bam Adebayo leading the way. The All-Star big man posted an impressive 32 points, hitting 12 of his 24 shots, while also grabbing 14 rebounds.

Just weeks ago, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra noted that the team needed to integrate Adebayo more into the offense, saying it was his responsibility to make him a central focus. It seems that approach has started paying off, as Adebayo credited his strong showing to his teammates’ support.

“My teammates got me going early, and then it was just a snowball effect from there,” Adebayo told The Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang. “Once we see the ball go in a couple of times, it becomes like an ocean. Then you just get in a flow, get locked in, and it just feels like the ball is going to go in every time for you.”

Adebayo’s season hadn’t started on the highest note, as the Heat held a 2-2 record and he hadn’t scored more than 15 points in a game. But in Mexico City, Adebayo showcased his capabilities, guiding the Heat to their third win with a 30-point performance.

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat dribbles against Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Washington Wizards during the second half of the game at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Spoelstra takes responsibility for Adebayo’s low usage

Coach Spoelstra admitted he needed to do more to get Adebayo involved in the offense, which showed in the team’s early games. “We need to get the ball to Bam too, you know. And that’s on me. I have to find a way,” Spoelstra acknowledged. “This is not about a new offense, this is about having all of our guys healthy.”

“We have the most weapons we’ve ever had, and we scored, you know, 107 points,” he added. “That’s not what we’re aiming for right now. Everybody’s got to be able to feel aggressive.”

Tyler Herro on Adebayo’s mindset

Tyler Herro emphasized the importance of keeping Adebayo in an aggressive mindset. “Just finding ways to get him the ball in areas that can make our offense keep rising,” Herro said.

“He’s one of our best players, and we have to give him the ball,” Herro continued. “It’s about finding mismatches and getting him the ball to expose those, but I like to see him continue to be aggressive. He’ll get it going; it’s early on in the season.”

