Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off in a high-stakes Week 9 clash of the 2024 NFL season, with both teams eager to boost their playoff chances. Fans across the USA can find all the game details here, including kickoff time and streaming options, ensuring they won’t miss a moment of the action.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to extend their flawless season with an eighth straight win, standing at an impressive 7-0 after seven games. However, the challenge ramps up as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sit at 4-4 and are eager to improve their position in the standings.

A win over Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs would not only put the Bucaneers at 5-4 but also provide a major confidence boost in their season. All eyes will be on this matchup as Kansas City seeks to keep its winning streak alive against a determined Tampa Bay squad.

When will the Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match be played?

Kansas City Chiefs take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Week 9 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, November 4, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Back Zyon McCollum – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the USA

This NFL game between Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: ESPN.