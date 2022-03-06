Even though we already know the leading candidates to win the award, these 3 superstars could run away with MVP if they keep their great play. Find out who they are.

Most of the NBA season is already on the books, so the narratives in favor of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are nearly all set. But that doesn't mean that some dark-horse candidates still can't run away out of the blue and earn MVP honors.

The aforementioned players have led the race for most of the season. But if you were to take a deeper look at the standings, the stats, and the rankings; there's no reason to think some other players aren't legit candidates as well.

That's why today, we're going to honor those players, talking about the only 3 guys who still have a chance to take the league by storm and steal the MVP award from one of the players we mentioned.

NBA MVP 2021-22: 3 Dark Horse Candidates To Win The Award

3. Devin Booker

Season Stats: 25.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 2.6 3PG, 44.8% FG, 36.8% 3FG, 86.4% FG

The fact that we have to include Devin Booker as a dark horse candidate is just blatant disrespect to the Phoenix Suns. We're talking about the leading scorer in the team with the best record in the NBA, for crying out loud.

The Suns were just two wins away from winning a ring last season, yet they still get no respect. Booker has been a walking bucket all year, his defense has improved, and he's holding down the fort without Chris Paul. The Suns have already won 50 games. Is that not MVP-worthy?

2. Jimmy Butler

Season Stats: 21.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.8 SPG, 47.0% FG, 19.0% 3FG, 87.8% FT

Out of the blue, all of a sudden, the Miami Heat are the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. And, while Jimmy Butler has missed some time with injury, he's been lights out on both ends of the floor when he's been on the court.

The Heat are one of the toughest teams in the league and a lot of that comes from Butler's grittiness and leadership. He's one of the best playmaking wings in the league and one of the few guys who can guard one through five. The Heat are rolling and a top-5 team in the league, yet he's not getting any love for MVP.

1. Ja Morant

Season Stats: 27.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.6 3PG, 49.6 FG%, 34.3 3FG%, 76.0 FT%

It didn't take long before people started taking note of Ja Morant. He's got the up-and-coming Memphis Grizzlies far ahead of schedule, and they seem poised to take over the second seed in the Western Conference sooner rather than later.

Just like Derrick Rose before him, Morant has become the league's finest entertainer with his electric play and high-flying ability. He's must-watch television and is posting MVP-caliber numbers on a good team that wasn't supposed to be that good. We wouldn't be shocked if he ends up winning MVP if he keeps his foot on the gas.