Ja Morant could be easily one of the most talented players in the NBA right now. That's why he knows that a bold statement will be listened coming from him.

Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to be one of the biggest surprises in the NBA Playoffs last season. So for that reason, during the offseason many thought about a rebuild around the 23-year-old to improve their performance, who was cut short by the NBA Champion, the Golden State Warriors.

However, it wasn't the case for them. The Grizzlies were nowhere to be seen neither in the NBA Draft nor the Free Agency. In fact, many of their Western Conference rivals got new players in order to compete in what is believed to be the toughest conference in the NBA.With Jaren Jackson Jr out of the picture in the mean time due to an injury, Ja Morant will have to lead this young and talented team once again.

And he did it in the season opener at the Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks, where Morant pulled up 34 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds to pick up the win. However, that wasn't the only thing he picked up last night, he was confident enough to place a strong warning to the rest of the teams.

NBA News: Ja Morant issues strong warning to the rest of the NBA

Entering his fourth year as a Memphis Grizzlies player in the National Basketball Association, Ja Morant has set himself among the top contenders for both individual and team awards thanks to his talent. That's why it's not surprising whenever Morant says something unexpected as he believes in himself the most.

"When I get ready for war, I’m not worried about who’s on the other side. As far who made any offseason moves, I’m not worried about it. They got to see Memphis". he said about the moves that shocked the NBA during the offseason. Especially, when the Grizzlies didn't make any moves of their own, Morant is still confident about his team.

In fact, Ja Morant has been placed among the top contenders for this season's Most Valuable Player award, among huge talented NBA players including Nets' player Kevin Durant, Bucks' forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mavs guard Luka Doncic, and Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry.