NBA News: Jalen Brunson makes something clear about Knicks’ season opener against Celtics

The New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson made something clear about his team’s NBA season opener against the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics.

The long wait is over, and the NBA regular season returns to action tonight, with the New York Knicks set to take on the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics. Knicks star Jalen Brunson recently made it clear how his team needs to approach this high-stakes matchup.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Brunson made it clear that, despite the hype surrounding the season opener, the Knicks are focused on a long-term mindset and the team is not placing extra weight on this being the season opener against the defending champs.

“We’re excited to get the season started. I don’t think there’s any extra motivation going into Game 1, it’s the first game of the season,” Brunson said. “For us, we’re gonna see where we are after Game 1, and we’re gonna have to get better regardless.”

He added: “So let’s just go out and see where we are, and move from there. But we’re excited for the opportunity to play against the team that everyone’s chasing, and we’ll be ready to go.”

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks attempts a free throw as Derrick White #9,Jayson Tatum #0,Jrue Holiday #4 and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics look on. Elsa/Getty Images

Injury report for both teams

As the season begins, both teams are missing key players. The Celtics will be without Kristaps Porziņģis, who is recovering from left posterior tibialis tendon surgery.

The Knicks, on the other hand, will be missing three players: One is Mitchell Robinson, who is expected to return in early 2025 after undergoing two ankle procedures within the past year.

The other one is Precious Achiuwa, who suffered a left hamstring strain in the final preseason game against the Washington Wizards and will be re-evaluated in two to four weeks; and the last one is rookie Kevin McCullar Jr., who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Knicks’ upcoming schedule

After facing off against the Celtics in this high-profile opener, the Knicks will return to Madison Square Garden on Friday, October 25, to host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers, who eliminated them from last year’s playoffs in the conference semifinals.

Three days later, on the 28th, they’ll take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at MSG before heading to Miami on Wednesday, October 30, to face the Miami Heat.