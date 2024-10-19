NBA News: Jalen Brunson makes something clear about DiVincenzo, Knicks incident

Jalen Brunson spoke about the altercation between his former teammate Donte DiVincenzo and New York Knicks assistant coach—and his father—Rick Brunson.

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson recently broke his silence regarding the incident between his former teammate Donte DiVincenzo and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, who also happens to be Jalen’s father. The confrontation took place following the Knicks’ preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During the game, DiVincenzo exchanged heated words with his former coach, Tom Thibodeau. After the game, tensions escalated as DiVincenzo and Rick Brunson got into an argument that required others to step in and separate the two.

“You know, families fight. Things are said. It should’ve been handled better on both sides,” Jalen Brunson said on the latest episode of his Roommates Show podcast. “Everyone thinks the world is crumbling.”

DiVincenzo, who had reportedly been “very unhappy” with his role on the Knicks before the Karl-Anthony Towns trade, was a key piece in the deal alongside Julius Randle. His run-ins with both Thibodeau and Brunson senior appear to reflect his frustrations as he adjusts to his new team in Minnesota.

Donte DiVincenzo #0, Jalen Brunson #11 and Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks celebrate their win against the Indiana Pacers in Game Two. Elsa/Getty Images

Josh Hart weighs in on the issue

Knicks forward Josh Hart also shared his thoughts on the situation between DiVincenzo and the coaching staff. “When you get traded sometimes, you feel unwanted,” Hart said. “Whenever you play that team, whether it’s the preseason, you always go at that team.”

“It’s always personal for you… we’re actually people, we have emotions, we have feelings,” Hart continued. “But, at the end of the day, it’s always love. You’ve built relationships and gone through adversity with those people.”

DiVincenzo, Brunson, Hart, and newly acquired forward Mikal Bridges were all college teammates at Villanova. There was high anticipation to see how the quartet would play together in the NBA, but the unexpected trade cut short that possibility for the Knicks.