NBA News: Jamal Murray claims Nuggets are ready to bounce back with Russell Westbrook

Jamal Murray says the Denver Nuggets are poised for a strong start to the NBA season, with new addition Russell Westbrook joining the team.

Russel Westbrook of Denver Nuggets looks on during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics
© Francois Nel/Getty ImagesRussel Westbrook of Denver Nuggets looks on during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics

By Gianni Taina

The Denver Nuggets fell short in their title defense last season, getting knocked out in the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, star guard Jamal Murray believes the team is ready to bounce back after a productive training camp, especially with the arrival of veteran Russell Westbrook.

Speaking with The Sporting News, Murray expressed optimism about the upcoming season. “I think we’re ready to bounce back,” Murray said. “The energy is really high. We’ve had a great training camp, spent a lot of time together over these past couple of weeks, and I think all that’s starting to come into play. We’re really excited to get it going.”

Murray is confident the extra preparation time will lead to a strong start. I think we’ll get off to a great start just by the amount of time we’ve had together, getting to know each other on a personal level. I’m looking forward to seeing that translate on the court.”

He emphasized that the focus for the team should be clear. “When you have a group that’s talented and ready to win, that’s all it has to be about. So I think just winning should be the priority for everybody, and if we keep that mindset, we can get the job done.”

Murray on playing with Russell Westbrook

Murray also shared his excitement about teaming up with Russell Westbrook, a player he’s faced many times over the years. He just brings the energy, he brings pace, he’s a vocal leader, and he brings competitive spirit and passion for the game, Murray said.

It’s always fun when someone cares about the game as much as you do. It means more to go out there and try to accomplish a goal together,” he added.

Reflecting on years of competing against Westbrook, Murray is looking forward to building chemistry with the former MVP. From all the years of competing against each other and watching from afar, it’s cool to now be on the same team. We have the chance to gel and work together to win a championship.”

