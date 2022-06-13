Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy is not exactly a fan of the Boston Celtics nor the TD Garden, and he didn't mince his words when asked about them.

The Boston Celtics won eleven NBA championships in 13 years. The Bill Russell era marked the most dominant run in major sports history, and it's not even close. However, some put a big asterisk next to that dynasty because of the semi-amateur status of the competition.

Nonetheless, Russell and the Celtics still dominated with the hand they were given. And other legends of the game, such as Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, and Wilt Chamberlain, could only do so much against their prowess.

But for years, some players have stated that the Celtics often went way too far to win at all costs. Now, Lakers legend James Worthy claims that they purposely messed with the Warriors' hoop before warm-ups because they wanted to cheat.

NBA News: James Worthy Calls TD Garden A Barn, Says Celtics Are Cheaters

"They have been doing it for years," Worthy said. "Pat Riley always had the goals measured. I don't know how many games we played with 12-foot rims, probably that time I went 1-for-12. They cheat, no heat, no heat in the winter, no air conditioning in June. It's hot, except for their locker room. Dead spots on the floor, it was just the worst."

"I don't even call it an arena, it was like a barn, and they're still up to those old tricks," Worthy added. "They always had a delay on the clock when they had like a second to shoot it was like, 'Is that three seconds? That clock got stuck a lot. It was just horrible playing in Boston, and they're still up to those old tricks."

There are countless stories about the TD Garden and Celtics fans, and even Bill Russell had to live firsthand what it was like not to be wanted by them. But then again, Worthy bleeds purple and gold, so maybe his words have to be taken with a grain of salt.