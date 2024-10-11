NBA News: Jason Kidd sets the record straight after Klay Thompson's debut with Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have officially begun their new era in the NBA, featuring the dynamic trio of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and newly acquired Klay Thompson. Thompson’s move to Dallas was one of the standout transactions of the offseason, and head coach Jason Kidd recently discussed the shooting guard’s debut in the team’s preseason loss to the Utah Jazz.

In his 18 minutes on the court (sitting out the second half), Thompson tallied 10 points, 3 assists, and connected on three of his five 3-point attempts. During the post-game press conference, Thompson admitted that his nerves felt similar to those he experienced during the 2015 NBA Finals.

“I was nervous for like four days,” Thompson said. “So nervous. I haven’t felt that way since the 2015 Finals, Game 1. It felt so good to just get out there and work those jitters out because it was a new experience.”

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised Thompson’s debut performance and highlighted the value he brings to the team’s offensive scheme.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up prior to a pre-season game against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

“For him tonight, there’s a lot of positives,” Kidd said. “He had some great looks that we all know he’s capable of making, but he never rushes or forces anything. He probably turned down some shots that we’d actually encourage him to take, but we trust he’s making the right decisions.”

Kidd provides update on Luka Doncic’s injury

Luka Doncic suffered a calf injury just before training camp, sparking concern among Mavs fans. Fortunately, the injury isn’t severe, and the Slovenian star is expected to be back on the court soon.

Before Thursday’s matchup with the Jazz, Kidd offered a positive update on Doncic’s recovery. “Luka is feeling great,” Kidd told reporters.

“We’ll see (if he plays in the preseason)… we’re running out of games,” Kidd continued. “He won’t play tonight or Monday, but we’ll see what (next Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks) looks like.”

