NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd gives update on Luka Doncic's preseason injury

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd provided an update on Luka Doncic's injury, which has sidelined the star player from the NBA preseason.

The Dallas Mavericks recently saw Klay Thompson make his much-anticipated debut in a 102-107 NBA preseason loss to the Utah Jazz. However, fans are still waiting for the chance to see Thompson and Luka Doncic share the court, as Doncic remains sidelined with an injury. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd remains optimistic, suggesting that Doncic’s return could be sooner rather than later.

Doncic suffered a calf injury just before training camp, raising concerns among Mavs fans. Fortunately, the injury isn’t considered serious, and the Slovenian star is expected to return to action in the near future.

Before Thursday’s game against the Jazz, Kidd provided a positive update. “Luka is feeling great,” Kidd told reporters.

“We’ll see (if he plays in the preseason)… we’re running out of games,” Kidd added. “He won’t play tonight or Monday, but we’ll see what (next Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks) looks like.”

Head coach Jason Kidd (R) talks with his player Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks against the Washington Wizards. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Doncic on Thompson’s arrival in Dallas

After spending 13 years and winning four championships with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson is starting a new chapter with the Mavericks. During media day, Doncic expressed his excitement about teaming up with the sharpshooter.

“Unbelievable,” Doncic said when asked about Thompson joining the team. “He’s a four-time champion, he’s an amazing player, so I was very excited that he signed with us. I can’t wait to play with him.”

Doncic also emphasized how valuable Thompson’s offensive skills will be for Dallas. “You basically can’t help off him. When me and [Kyrie] have the ball, you can’t leave Klay open because if you do, he’s going to make the shot. The spacing he creates is going to be crucial for us.”