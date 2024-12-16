Where to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Las Vegas Raiders will face off against Atlanta Falcons in a Week 15 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for U.S. fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Week 15 wraps up with a compelling NFL showdown between two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Las Vegas Raiders, already out of playoff contention, are shifting their focus to rebuilding for next season.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Falcons are battling to salvage their campaign after a four-game losing streak dropped them from a promising 6-3 record to 6-7. Despite the skid, the Falcons remain in the playoff hunt but need to end their slump and even their record at 7-7 to keep their postseason hopes alive.

When will the Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons match be played?

Las Vegas Raiders will face Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Monday, December 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 PM (ET).

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on ESPN.