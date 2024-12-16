Sometimes, winning requires taking bold risks—at least, that’s the mantra often heard in the betting world during tough losing streaks. The New Orleans Pelicans might be adopting a similar mindset as they reevaluate their roster after a disastrous start to the NBA regular season.

With a 5-22 record, the Pelicans are looking to course-correct. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the team is willing to explore trade opportunities for almost 90% of their roster. Even the futures of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram—two of the franchise’s cornerstones—might not be entirely secure.

Both Williamson and Ingram are currently recovering from injuries. As the team’s most high-profile players, they were expected to lead the Pelicans to success. However, with the season spiraling, Stein reports that New Orleans is exploring market options for nearly everyone else on the roster.

“Word is that the Pelicans are essentially open to trade pitches for pretty much anyone else on the roster apart from three youngsters amid a 5-22 start and more injury woe than even Philadelphia,” Stein shared in his analysis of potential NBA trades this season.

Coby White 0 of the Chicago Bulls guards Brandon Ingram 14 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the United Center on December 2, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Three players untouchable in Pelicans’ trade talks

The New Orleans Pelicans’ struggles this season have prompted the team to evaluate their roster and make key decisions regarding player trades. According to reports, three young talents have been deemed untouchable in trade negotiations. While it remains unclear if Williamson and Ingram are included in this category (because with them the number is almost 90% of the roster), the team has reportedly secured the future of these three players, as noted by Marc Stein.

“Pelicans naturally resistant to trade inquiries for their younger gems: Herb Jones, rookie Yves Missi, and Trey Murphy III,” Stein wrote in his latest report on the team’s strategy. Amid uncertainty surrounding other members of the roster, the Pelicans have signaled their intent to protect their core young players as they aim to regain competitiveness in the league.

Which players could be available for trade?

Based on Stein’s insights, and excluding injured stars Williamson, Ingram and Jose Alvarado, the Pelicans have identified 11 players, which are 70% of their roster, they are open to trading. This development could be a valuable opportunity for other teams to bolster their rosters as the long journey through the regular season continues.

Here’s a list of players reportedly available for trade: