The Texas Longhorns will get their postseason underway on Saturday December 21 when they host the Clemson Tigers at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Ahead of the first round clash with the Tigers, head coach Steve Sarkisian made a strong admission on quarterback Quinn Ewers‘ status.

All the work in the offseason, the hustle through the SEC schedule, and the all-out battle against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium—it’s all led to this moment. Texas will need all hands on deck when they face Clemson in a win-or-go home matchup.

Quinn Ewers has been battling injuries for much of the NCAA season. First, an abdominal strain sidelined the junior quarterback for a few games. After his return to the field, an ankle injury hampered his performance during the final stretch of the campaign and has remained a concern for both Ewers and the Longhorns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the last games, as Ewers was visibly hurt and the injury impacted his production, many called for Sarkisian to send backup Arch Manning into the huddle. Regardless, Sarkisian stood by his decision. As the Longhorns return to practice with their focus on the Tigers, Sarkisian pointed out a key detail about Ewers that may indicate he’s back to 100%.

Advertisement

Barryn Sorrell #88 of the Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns sing The Eyes of Texas after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

“The first thing I was encouraged by last week was when we went out to practice, he didn’t have that brace on. He’s continually getting better,” Sarkisian stated, via InsideTexas. Moreover, Sarkisian added: “[Ewers] came out of the Georgia game feeling better than he did going in.”

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Quinn Ewers may have put Arch Manning on hold with cryptic answer on Texas future

Is Ewers declaring for the NFL Draft or staying for his senior year?

While the main focus at The Forty Acres is set on the College Football Playoffs, Ewers’ pending decision on his future is a topic the Horns would hope to learn an official verdict on, sooner rather than later.

Coming into this year, it seemed Ewers would be entering the NFL Draft after the 2024 NCAA season. However, the injuries and the drop in production have hindered the Longhorns’ QB’s draft stock and he may be considering to stay another year in school. When asked about his future, Ewers offered a suspenseful answer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m not sure yet. I’m just trying to win these games.” The follow-up question about whether this upcoming game against Clemson is seen as his last in Texas was answered in dubious fashion, as well. “Maybe. We’ll see,” Ewers stated, via InsideTexas.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian during pregame warmups before the start of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

Advertisement

Sarkisian comments on Ewers’ decision

Though Sarkisian would love to hear a definite answer on his QB’s future, he confessed it’s a matter that is beyond him and not something he talks about with his players.

Advertisement

see also Steve Sarkisian's net worth: How much money does the Texas Longhorns head coach have?

“I don’t ask any player on our team if you’re turning pro or not,” Steve Sarkisian stated. “The best thing they can do for their future, whether they decide to stay or leave, is to play really well in the College Football Playoff.”

Advertisement

If Ewers decides to stay in college for his senior season, Coach Sark and the Longhorns will find themselves at a crossroads. Texas has made it clear they intend for Arch Manning to be the starting quarterback in 2025.

Thus, unless Sarkisian goes back on his word, Ewers would likely enter the Transfer Portal and sign with a contending program in need of a starting-caliber QB for a one-and-done stint.

Advertisement