Neither 76ers nor Lakers: Heat star Jimmy Butler surprisingly linked with another NBA team

The Miami Heat could lose their star in free agency, and surprisingly, their destination would be neither the Philadelphia 76ers nor the Los Angeles Lakers.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is considering a move to another team next season. Butler, 34, still has two years left on his contract with the Heat. According to reports, he is not expected to join the Philadelphia 76ers or Los Angeles Lakers, but rather another NBA team.

If Butler decides to leave the Heat, the team must assess his situation and plan for the future. Bam Adebayo, another Heat star, could step up as the team’s leader if Butler departs.

Sources close to Butler have revealed that the player is interested in joining the Nets. The Brooklyn team has a talented group of young players and the ability to attract other standout players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Butler has been linked to a potential move to the Brooklyn Nets. “The odds of him picking up his player option are slim unless he agrees to a max deal with the Heat beforehand,” Lewis wrote. “The six-time All-Star is the most accomplished standout on that [free agent] list not named [LeBron] James, and he likes Brooklyn, according to sources close to the player.”

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on before playing against the Philadelphia 76ers during the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament at the Wells Fargo Center on April 17, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Do the Nets have the ability to sign Butler?

The Nets have the financial flexibility to absorb Jimmy Butler‘s salary, making them an attractive destination. “The Mikal Bridges trade put the Nets in a new phase,” Hollinger reported. “That likely involves wielding cap space in the summer of 2025; right now, they’re projected to have between $44 million and $65 million and could easily open up more by making trades involving Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and others after getting back their 2025 and 2026 first-round draft picks from the Houston Rockets this summer.”

Advertisement

The Nets’ dilemma

The Nets should be cautious when considering the addition of Butler. While he is an exceptional talent, his age and potential decline in performance could be factors to weigh carefully.

Advertisement

If the Nets are confident, they can build a competitive team around Butler for the long term, it could be a worthwhile investment. However, if they are uncertain about their ability to do so, they may choose to explore other options.