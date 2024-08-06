Joel Embiid is harshly criticized for his poor performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The 76ers center has been singled out for his lack of physical preparation and his limited impact on Team USA.

Joel Embiid‘s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has generated a wave of criticism, and a former player and NBA legend leads the questioning of the Philadelphia 76ers center.

Embiid, who decided to represent the United States instead of his home country of France, has not shown the same level of dominance that he exhibits in the NBA. His performance has been the subject of analysis and debate, with many pointing to an apparent lack of physical preparation.

Importantly, playing for Team USA is different than playing for a club team. The game system, teammates, and objectives are different. Embiid is facing the challenge of adjusting to a new role and finding his place within the team.

Charles Barkley criticizes Joel Embiid’s performance at Team USA

Former NBA player Charles Barkley, in his podcast, was especially harsh on Embiid, stating that the player is not in good physical shape and that his performance has been “embarrassing”. The former Suns player highlighted the contrast between the Embiid that shines in the NBA and the one we see in the Olympic Games.

Commentators Christina Kim and Charles Barkley look on during Capital One’s The Match IX at The Park West Palm on February 26, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Embiid seeks to vindicate itself

Despite the criticism, Embiid has tried to do his bit for the American team. His role on the team has been different from the one he plays in the 76ers, where he is the main offensive reference. However, his poor performance in statistical terms and limited impact on the game have raised questions about his contribution to the team.

The Sixers center has the opportunity to change the narrative in the coming games. With the Team USA already qualified for the quarterfinals, Embiid will have a chance to prove himself and silence his critics.

Embiid’s challenge to adapt to a new role

While the criticism is harsh, it is also necessary to recognize that Embiid is giving his best. The road to regaining his best level may be gradual, and he still has time to prove his worth at the Olympics.