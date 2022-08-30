The former All-Star point guard went through some difficult times, but he's moved past his struggles and is ready to be on the floor again.

NBA players are like the rest of us. They just happen to be extremely talented at basketball, athletic, way taller and make tons of money. But they're regular people with dreams, hopes, and feelings.

Being a millionaire won't solve all your problems. Money can't bring back someone we love, nor can it fix our brain's chemistry. That's why we've seen so many famous and beloved people struggle with mental health and even commit suicide.

Fortunately, that wasn't the case with John Wall. The former All-Star recently admitted he was in a dark place during his recovery and even thought about taking his life after losing his mother and other family members.

NBA News: John Wall Opens Up On His Mental Health Issues

(via Fadeaway World)

"Darkest place I've ever been in. At one point, I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passing a year later, all this in the midst of COVID. At the same time, me going to chemotherapy, sitting by my mom taking her last breaths, wearing the same clothes for 3 days straight... All those sacrifices... my team, the mother of my kids have been great. My two boys are my motivation... Looking at all this I'm like: "If I can get through this, I can get through anything in life.

I don't like to brag about it, because everybody goes through something. We all go through tough times, nobody got it easy. But I don't think a lot of people can get through what I went through. To me to be back on top where I want to be, see the fans still want me to play... means a lot."

Fortunately, Wall was willing and able to find help when he needed him the most. Also, props to him for opening up on this and helping spread awareness of suicidal thoughts and mental health issues.

There's no shame in feeling that way, so don't hesitate to speak out and reach for help if you need it.