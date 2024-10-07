Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Julius Randle gets real after New York Knicks’ departure to join Timberwolves

Julius Randle recently spoke about his unexpected trade from the New York Knicks to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers
© Harry How/Getty ImagesJulius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers

By Gianni Taina

In a surprising move, the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves shook up the NBA landscape by agreeing to a blockbuster trade. The Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick from the Detroit Pistons.

The trade marks a significant shift for both franchises, as they aim for new beginnings with this trade. Randle, who had been a cornerstone of the Knicks for the past five years, shared his thoughts on the transition during his introductory press conference in Minnesota.

“It was a lot of emotion,” Randle admitted. “You spend a certain amount of time at a place—New York—going there five years ago, having a goal in mind to accomplish a lot of great things. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears put into that organization and uniform. Initially, it’s always gonna be a shock.”

Advertisement

“But for me, afterwards, I woke up the next morning and I was just really, really excited,” he continued. “It was a breath of fresh air. I’m excited to bring everything I’ve learned here over the past five years and help these guys out. My only goal here is to help. I want to help Ant, Rudy, Naz, all those guys. I want to help win a championship.”

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Advertisement

Randle shows high praise for Anthony Edwards

When asked about his early impressions of Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards by Wolves radio announcer Alan Horton, Randle had nothing but praise for the 23-year-old and even predicted Edwards could become the best player in the world.

NBA News: Anthony Edwards gets real about MVP award pursuit with Minnesota Timberwolves

see also

NBA News: Anthony Edwards gets real about MVP award pursuit with Minnesota Timberwolves

Ant’s got me by his side or whatever he needs,” Randle said. “I’m gonna be right there; he’s got a dog next to him that’s going to compete with him every night, so I’m excited.”

Advertisement

He’s a generational talent,” Randle continued. “There are very few chances you get to play with a player like that. With the little bit of success I’ve had in this league, I just want to pass it along and help him in any way I can. Because, like I said, he has a chance to be one of the greatest players ever. He’s extremely talented, so you cherish opportunities to play with guys like that.”

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards gets real about Karl-Anthony Towns’ departure

see also

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards gets real about Karl-Anthony Towns’ departure

At just 23, Edwards has already established himself as one of the NBA’s top players. The two-time All-Star earned an All-NBA selection last season and led the Timberwolves to their first conference finals appearance in two decades.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Kalen DeBoer makes something clear to Jalen Milroe, Alabama players after loss to Vanderbilt
College Football

Kalen DeBoer makes something clear to Jalen Milroe, Alabama players after loss to Vanderbilt

NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy sends clear message to Dak Prescott about turnovers
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy sends clear message to Dak Prescott about turnovers

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes something clear after victory against Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes something clear after victory against Steelers

NFL News: Raiders HC Antonio Pierce takes more distance from Davante Adams' future
NFL

NFL News: Raiders HC Antonio Pierce takes more distance from Davante Adams' future

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo