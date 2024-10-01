NBA News: Anthony Edwards gets real about MVP award pursuit with Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made it clear he’s ready to go after the MVP award this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of last season’s biggest surprises, knocking off the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, and advancing to the Western Conference Finals. But this year, Anthony Edwardsis setting his sights even higher—on both team success and a personal goal: winning the league’s MVP award.

While the Timberwolves aim to build on their impressive run and make an even deeper playoff push, Edwards is determined to take his game to the next level, eyeing his first MVP trophy.

“Yeah, hell yeah, for sure, no question [that I have the game to be the MVP in the league]. And that’s what I’m going for. At this point, ain’t nothing else to go for. I got a great team. I got no excuses [not] to win games. Great coaching staff, great organization. Now it’s on me to make it happen. I’m definitely going for it,” Edwards said during an interview with NBA TV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Timberwolves enter the season without Karl–Anthony Towns, who was a key piece in their deep playoff run last year. Towns was traded to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick from the Knicks via the Detroit Pistons.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates his three-point basket with Anthony Edwards #5. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Advertisement

When asked about losing his close friend and teammate at media day, Edwards shared his thoughts on the transition: “I think everybody know KAT’s my brother,” he said.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Magic Johnson makes something clear to Anthony Edwards after controversial comments

“So that definitely hurt. It’s a business. I just gotta roll with it,” Edwards continued. “They (Randle & DiVincenzo) not here yet, so I’m ready to get to know them. Get it figured out as fast as we can because we’re trying to get back where we was and go even farther.”

Advertisement

Edwards’ motivational message to Timberwolves fans

Despite the big changes in the roster, Anthony Edwards remains laser-focused on the Timberwolves’ future. In a heartfelt message to fans, Edwards emphasized his gratitude and determination to bring a championship to Minnesota.

see also Lakers" LeBron James reveals an unexpected truth about Anthony Edwards on Team USA

“I feel like the state of Minnesota has given us so much love and support. We just can’t wait to get back out there and put on for them,” Edwards said. “We had a good season last year, but Minnesota deserves more.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The city and the fans deserve a banner,” Edwards added. “Last year was like an appetizer. This year, we want the whole meal. We know it won’t be easy, and we know it’s gonna take work. But we love the work, and we’re ready to eat.”