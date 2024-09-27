NBA News: Magic Johnson makes something clear to Anthony Edwards after controversial comments

Anthony Edwards has made headlines ever since he despised the older NBA era back in August. When asked about his statement, Magic Johnson gave the Minnesota Timberwolves player a proper response.

“You might want to talk trash when you’ve won something. You know, if this came from some of the guys who just won on the Celtic team, OK, you might want to look at it. But you haven’t won anything,” replied Magic in an interview Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“If I’m Anthony Edwards, I’m concerned about the Dallas Mavericks, about OKC, about Boston, about all these great teams. … Concentrate, because you got beat by the Mavericks. You didn’t make it to the championship. So I’m concentrating on that instead of what happened in a time you wasn’t born,” ended the former LA Lakers star.

Also, Magic didn’t miss the chance to mention the many players who dominated the NBA in past years: “I think he should’ve asked somebody, maybe his father or his grandfather about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. J., Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Clyde Drexler, all these guys, Dominique Wilkins. We had some of the most dominant players that’s ever played.”

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson accept the Lifetime Achievement Awards onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

What did Anthony Edwards said to Magic Johnson?

During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Anthony Edwards compared the current NBA to the old era, highlighting Michael Jordan as the only skilled player from previous generations, while overlooking or dismissing other legends, such as Magic Johnson.

“I didn’t watch it back in the day. So, I can’t speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. Michael Jordan was the only one that really had skill. You know what I mean? So, that’s why when they saw Kobe, they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill,” said the Timberwolves star.