Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Magic Johnson makes something clear to Anthony Edwards after controversial comments

Magic Johnson called out Anthony Edwards after he criticized the older era of the NBA.

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, a new owner of the Washington Commanders, delivers remarks during a press conference introducing the team's new ownership at on July 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. NFL teams owners have unanimously approved a $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris.
© Tasos Katopodis/Getty ImagesEarvin 'Magic' Johnson, a new owner of the Washington Commanders, delivers remarks during a press conference introducing the team's new ownership at on July 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. NFL teams owners have unanimously approved a $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris.

By Dante Gonzalez

Anthony Edwards has made headlines ever since he despised the older NBA era back in August. When asked about his statement, Magic Johnson gave the Minnesota Timberwolves player a proper response.

You might want to talk trash when you’ve won something. You know, if this came from some of the guys who just won on the Celtic team, OK, you might want to look at it. But you haven’t won anything,” replied Magic in an interview Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

If I’m Anthony Edwards, I’m concerned about the Dallas Mavericks, about OKC, about Boston, about all these great teams. … Concentrate, because you got beat by the Mavericks. You didn’t make it to the championship. So I’m concentrating on that instead of what happened in a time you wasn’t born,” ended the former LA Lakers star.

Advertisement

Also, Magic didn’t miss the chance to mention the many players who dominated the NBA in past years: “I think he should’ve asked somebody, maybe his father or his grandfather about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. J., Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Clyde Drexler, all these guys, Dominique Wilkins. We had some of the most dominant players that’s ever played.”

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson accept the Lifetime Achievement Awards onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson accept the Lifetime Achievement Awards onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement

What did Anthony Edwards said to Magic Johnson?

During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Anthony Edwards compared the current NBA to the old era, highlighting Michael Jordan as the only skilled player from previous generations, while overlooking or dismissing other legends, such as Magic Johnson.

NBA News: Magic Johnson takes massive shot at Anthony Edwards after Michael Jordan controversial comments

see also

NBA News: Magic Johnson takes massive shot at Anthony Edwards after Michael Jordan controversial comments

I didn’t watch it back in the day. So, I can’t speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. Michael Jordan was the only one that really had skill. You know what I mean? So, that’s why when they saw Kobe, they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill,” said the Timberwolves star.

Advertisement
dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Giants' Daniel Bellinger Angry at Ref Call During Defeat to Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Giants' Daniel Bellinger Angry at Ref Call During Defeat to Dallas Cowboys

NFL News: Josh Allen sends clear message to Stefon Diggs after latest controversy with Buffalo Bills
NFL

NFL News: Josh Allen sends clear message to Stefon Diggs after latest controversy with Buffalo Bills

NFL News: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill makes strong self-criticism ahead MNF against Titans
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill makes strong self-criticism ahead MNF against Titans

MLB Rumors: Yankees' Juan Soto could remain in New York with a rival team
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees' Juan Soto could remain in New York with a rival team

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo