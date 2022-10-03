Kyrie Irving is as talented as he is controversial. He's made the rounds over and over for his views and comments on nearly every subject, even more often than he's made the highlight reels with his handles and shot-making.

Irving's views have often driven him off the basketball court. His NBA career may not be at the top of his priority list right now — which is perfectly fine — so teams could be hesitant to sign him to a big deal once his current contract expires.

Still, his thoughts and actions have also granted him plenty of criticism. More recently, Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was ruthless about him after Irving shared a clip of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his Instagram account.

NBA News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Puts Kyrie Irving On Blast

(via Kareem Abdul-Jabbar)

"There is some irony in this news item coming right after the previous one about the miseducation of American youth. Because Kyrie Irving’s thought process is an example of what happens when the education system fails.

Last October, I wrote a piece about Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (“Should We Just ‘Leave Kyrie Alone?”) and why this reckless choice was destructive to the country and especially the Black community where he would be an influential role model. The facts proved that accusation to be true. Irving didn’t care. He continued to promote his anti-vax sentiments—regardless of the cost in lives and health to others—proclaiming himself a 'martyr.' Not kidding.

We might have just left him alone to stew in his own gelatinous ignorance. Rich and famous people get away with saying dumb things all the time because their money isolates them from consequences. They surround themselves with Yes-people whose job is to confirm whatever hare-brained ideas they have. Yes, sir, Mr. Irving, the Earth has never been flatter.

But now Irving is back and more destructive, insensitive, and just plain silly than before. He decided it would be a good idea to post a 2002 video clip from Infowars founder Alex Jones. Yeah, the guy who has been on trial for denying the Sandy Hook shootings and who previously admitted in open court that he’s a performer and his onscreen persona is just a character (that bilks millions of dollars from unaware viewers). The main gist of the clip is a warning about a cabal of international leaders who are secretly releasing plagues on the world from which they can profit. (Of course, we know who really profits from making this claim.)

Alex Jones is one of the most despicable human beings alive and to associate with him means you share his stench.

Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes. When I look at some of the athletes who have used their status to actually improve society—Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, and more—it becomes clear how much Irving has tarnished the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks."

Kareem isn't the one to mince his words when he doesn't like something, and Irving has been on the wrong end of his wrath far too often now. It'll be interesting to see if Uncle Drew has anything to say about Kareem's comments.