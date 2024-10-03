Trending topics:
NBA News: Klay Thompson makes something clear about his last season with the Warriors

Before starting a new chapter in the NBA, Klay Thompson talked about his last season with the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates his three-point shot against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Chase Center on May 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
By Santiago Tovar

A fresh new start is coming up for Klay Thompson as he signed for the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the 2024-25 NBA Season. Thompson moved from California to Texas, and a few days before the Preseason starts, he had something to say about his departure from the Golden State Warriors.

From playing along Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, to team up with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, Thompson is now encouraged and motivated to compete in his 12th season in the NBA.

However, Thompson made something clear about his performance with the Warriors last season, as he told Tristan Jaas: “I look back like I still play a phenomenal brand of ball. 18 a game, 39% from three.”

Besides, the Mavericks‘ new signing has a strong opinion about what happened in San Francisco last year: I’m not going to let someone tell me that my numbers were not great.

Klay Thompson proud

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Chase Center on March 03, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Thompson’s stats with the Warriors last season

Klay Thompson’s numbers in the regular season last year were solid, but they were far from the best during his Warriors tenure. In 2023-24, Klay shot 38.7% from beyond the arc and averaged 17.9 points per game.

Looking back, Thompson had much better seasons with the Warriors. In the 2012-13 campaign, he played all 82 games as a starter. His most efficient shooting season came in 2017-18, when he posted an impressive 44.0% from three-point range. Additionally, his highest scoring season was in 2016-17, when he averaged 22.3 points per game, marking a personal best.

Although last season in San Francisco didn’t showcase Thompson at his peak. Now he has the chance to bounce back and make an impact with the Dallas Mavericks.

What’s next for Thompson and the Mavericks?

  • vs. Grizzlies – October 7 – Preseason Game 1
  • vs. Jazz – October 10 – Preseason Game 2
  • vs. Mavericks – October 14 – Preseason Game 3
  • vs. Bucks – October 17 – Preseason Game 4
