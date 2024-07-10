As the Dallas Mavericks celebrated their big move by acquiring former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, one person was arguably more disappointed than anyone that he didn’t go to the Lakers: his father, Mycal Thompson.

Mycal Thompson, a former Lakers player and Klay’s father, expressed disappointment when his son chose the Mavericks over his former team. Mycal, who is also a radio commentator for Los Angeles, said he wanted his son to “come home” and play for the Lakers, a team Klay was a big fan of since he was a kid.

However, Klay made it clear that his father, although disappointed, supports him in his decision. “Yes, my dad was disappointed. I haven’t really talked to him much about it,” Klay Thompson said Tuesday. “At the end of the day, he was happy for me.”

Klay Thompson grew up as a huge Lakers fan

Klay Thompson grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant and always dreamed of playing for the Lakers. His father, Mycal Thompson, also played for the Lakers and won two championships with the team.

Mychal Thompson of the Los Angeles Lakers goes up for two during a game. Mike Powell /Allsport/Getty Images

When Klay became a free agent this summer, the Lakers were one of the teams interested in him. Los Angeles star LeBron James is said to have even taken a pay cut in a new deal if the team could get Thompson. However, in the end, Klay decided to join the Mavericks.

Klay Thompson picks Mavericks over Lakers

There are a few reasons why Klay Thompson may have chosen the Mavericks over the Lakers. The Mavericks are coming off an appearance in the NBA Finals, where they could be the last missing piece alongside stars like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Lakers, meanwhile, were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

In addition, Klay could have more chances to win a championship with the Mavericks. The Lakers have an older team and have been plagued by injuries in recent years. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are a young, rising team that is poised to compete for the title.

Whatever the reason for his decision, Klay Thompson seems to be happy with his new team. “I’m excited to be here,” Thompson said at his introductory press conference. “I know we can do great things together.”