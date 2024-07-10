LeBron James leads the USA basketball team's training camp for the 2024 Olympics, proving that he is still an NBA legend.

The U.S. men’s basketball team heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympics is packed with talent. With stars such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards, the team is considered one of the strongest in history.

Despite the presence of young stars, it was the team’s oldest player, LeBron James, who stood out during training camp in Las Vegas. According to a poll conducted by The Athletic among camp participants, James was voted the best player.

This result is surprising, even considering James’ legendary career. At 39 years old and about to start his 22nd season in the NBA, James continues to prove that he is among the best players in the world.

LeBron James’ commitment

Team USA coach Steve Kerr has been impressed by the intensity with which James trains, even consulting with his former coaches to confirm if his behavior is normal. James’ work ethic is one of the contributing factors to his continued success.

LeBron James #6, Anthony Davis #14 and Kevin Durant #7 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team talk during a practice session at the team’s training camp. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With such a talented team, it will be interesting to see how coach Steve Kerr determines the rotations and roles of each player. One thing is clear, though: LeBron James remains a dominant force in basketball and is determined to help the U.S. win the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.