Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Former NFL star Tom Brady makes big prediction for Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Former NFL legend Tom Brady has sparked excitement among New York Knicks fans with a bold prediction for Jalen Brunson and the team's future.

Tom Brady attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesTom Brady attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party

By Gianni Taina

Last season, the New York Knicks had a solid run, making their first second-round playoff appearance since 1999-00, thanks to the stellar play of Jalen Brunson. While they didn’t advance further, Tom Brady, the former NFL quarterback shared a promising outlook for the Knicks.

With seven Super Bowl titles under his belt—six with the New England Patriots (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, and 2018) and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020)—Brady is the most decorated player in NFL history.

So when he talks about a winning mentality, people listen. Recently, Brady was a guest on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s podcast, where he discussed the NBA Finals and offered a big prediction for the Knicks.

Tom Brady’s bold prediction for the Knicks

During the podcast, Brady spoke about the challenges of reaching a Super Bowl and compared it to making the NBA Finals, delivering a message that will resonate with Knicks fans.

Josh Hart #3 and Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks look on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Josh Hart #3 and Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks look on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“Winning the Super Bowl is a whole other thing. It’s probably like getting to the [NBA] Finals. It’s hard to get there, and then once you get there, you really gotta compete,” Brady said. “I have a feeling you’re gonna get there.”

Advertisement
NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss makes something clear about LeBron James\&#039; contract

see also

NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss makes something clear about LeBron James" contract

For a team that has long been starved for success, Brady’s prediction could serve as a rallying cry. With Jalen Brunson leading the charge and the team continuing to build around its young core, the Knicks may just have the momentum they need to turn Brady’s words into reality.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Ronaldo Nazario chooses the 8 greatest players in soccer history not featuring Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

Ronaldo Nazario chooses the 8 greatest players in soccer history not featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

Video: Highlights and Goals from Colorado Rapids’ Penalty Shootout Victory over Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup
Soccer

Video: Highlights and Goals from Colorado Rapids’ Penalty Shootout Victory over Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup

Novak Djokovic gets real on Jannik Sinner’s doping scandal before US Open begins
Sports

Novak Djokovic gets real on Jannik Sinner’s doping scandal before US Open begins

NFL News: Jerry Jones has contract priority between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones has contract priority between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with Dallas Cowboys

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions