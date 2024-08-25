NBA News: Former NFL star Tom Brady makes big prediction for Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Former NFL legend Tom Brady has sparked excitement among New York Knicks fans with a bold prediction for Jalen Brunson and the team's future.

Last season, the New York Knicks had a solid run, making their first second-round playoff appearance since 1999-00, thanks to the stellar play of Jalen Brunson. While they didn’t advance further, Tom Brady, the former NFL quarterback shared a promising outlook for the Knicks.

With seven Super Bowl titles under his belt—six with the New England Patriots (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, and 2018) and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020)—Brady is the most decorated player in NFL history.

So when he talks about a winning mentality, people listen. Recently, Brady was a guest on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s podcast, where he discussed the NBA Finals and offered a big prediction for the Knicks.

Tom Brady’s bold prediction for the Knicks

During the podcast, Brady spoke about the challenges of reaching a Super Bowl and compared it to making the NBA Finals, delivering a message that will resonate with Knicks fans.

Josh Hart #3 and Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks look on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“Winning the Super Bowl is a whole other thing. It’s probably like getting to the [NBA] Finals. It’s hard to get there, and then once you get there, you really gotta compete,” Brady said. “I have a feeling you’re gonna get there.”

For a team that has long been starved for success, Brady’s prediction could serve as a rallying cry. With Jalen Brunson leading the charge and the team continuing to build around its young core, the Knicks may just have the momentum they need to turn Brady’s words into reality.