NBA News: Kristaps Porzingis reveals the Celtics want to maintain last season’s winning spirit

The Boston Celtics entered this season with high expectations as the reigning NBA champions. Yet, their campaign has been marked by inconsistent performances, with stretches of brilliance followed by frustrating lapses. Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis offered a vivid metaphor to describe the team’s rollercoaster season, comparing this year’s squad to a “house cat” in contrast to the “lion” they embodied during last season’s championship run.

Following Boston’s commanding 122-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, Porzingis reflected on the team’s mentality and the challenges of maintaining consistency throughout the grind of an 82-game schedule.

“We were a lion last season, and some games this year we’ve looked like a house cat,” Porzingis said. “We want to have that spirit as a team this year, and it’s tough. Obviously, we can’t trick ourselves and make it like it’s playoffs every game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acknowledging the natural ebbs and flows of a long season, Porzingis added: “It’s tough, just human nature. But we know the group that we have, and we know that we’re going to bring it to the big games, but we need to bring it consistently and keep building on top of good wins like tonight.”

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts as he holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The challenges of sustained excellence

Porzingis also touched on a broader issue facing championship teams—maintaining peak performance across a grueling regular season, especially under the weight of high expectations from fans and the league.

Advertisement

see also Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O’Neal praise Nikola Jokic, with one comparing him to Wilt Chamberlain

Despite boasting an impressive 32-14 record, Boston’s recent form has exposed vulnerabilities. Over their last 20 games, the Celtics have gone 11-9, including a 6-4 mark in their last 10. This inconsistency raises questions about whether they can sustain the dominance required for another title push.

Advertisement

Porzingis has been a bright spot, delivering stellar performances in recent weeks. Over his last 10 games, the versatile center has averaged 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting an eye-popping 47.3% from three-point range. His ability to stretch the floor offensively while anchoring Boston’s defense has significantly bolstered the Celtics’ lineup.

Leadership as the foundation for consistency

One way Boston can overcome its challenges is by leaning on its core leaders. Stars like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis must not only produce on the court but also set the standard for effort and focus during the regular NBA season grind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tatum, an MVP frontrunner, serves as the team’s emotional leader, while Brown’s two-way play provides a consistent spark. Porzingis, meanwhile, has added a new dimension to Boston’s game with his unique combination of size, shooting, and defensive prowess.

see also NBA News: Kawhi Leonard believes James Harden and another Clippers teammate deserve All-Star nods

The Celtics can take a page from perennial contenders like the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, who have built success on the back of mental toughness, disciplined preparation, and adaptable game plans. Boston’s deep roster and championship pedigree position them well to replicate those approaches.