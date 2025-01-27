Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O’Neal praise Nikola Jokic, with one comparing him to Wilt Chamberlain

The Denver Nuggets continue to dominate, securing a 132-123 victory over the Sacramento Kings, powered by yet another Nikola Jokic triple-double—his fifth consecutive. Jokic’s remarkable performance is sparking comparisons to NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett being among the latest to weigh in and Shaquille O’Neal has also crowned the Nuggets’ star.

Speaking alongside Paul Pierce on a recent episode of KG Certified, Garnett drew parallels between Jokic and Chamberlain. “Joker is Wilt. Joker is doing Wilt [Chamberlain] like s***, bro,” Garnett said. “No athleticism really, slow-rolling, going at his own pace. It’s not a miracle, but when you watch it, it’s efficient, prolific, and constant.”

Jokic’s consistency has been otherworldly. Although his triple-double streak ended in a 133-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, his previous performance was historic. Jokic became just the second player since Chamberlain in 1968 to post a 35-point, 22-rebound, 17-assist game. It’s stats like these that continue to cement Jokic’s place among the NBA’s elite.

Jokic’s unstoppable season

Nikola Jokic’s statistical dominance this season is unmatched. He’s averaging 29.9 points, 13.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and an astounding 47.9% from beyond the arc. He ranks in the top three across five major statistical categories—points, rebounds, assists, steals, and three-point shooting.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Far from showing signs of decline, Jokic’s game has only improved with each passing year. In his ninth season, he’s averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career while also posting career highs in rebounds, assists, and steals. His ability to elevate teammates and adapt to any game situation makes him a truly unique talent.

Shaquille O’Neal declares Jokic the best player in the NBA

Kevin Garnett isn’t the only legend to heap praise on Jokic. Shaquille O’Neal has also crowned the Nuggets’ star as the best player in the league—and by a wide margin. On a recent broadcast of TNT’s Inside the NBA, O’Neal made it clear where he stands.

“Joker, no matter what happens, is the best big man in the league by far. Period. Nobody else in the conversation,” O’Neal said.

For O’Neal, it’s Jokic’s versatility that sets him apart. Whether dominating inside the paint or stretching the floor with his shooting, Jokic’s all-around game makes him one of the most complete players the league has ever seen. “When he needs to go inside, he can do that. When he needs to go outside, he does that too,” O’Neal explained. “He’ll go down as one of the best. He plays the right way. I respect the man a lot.”

