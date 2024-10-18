Trending topics:
NBA News: Lakers' JJ Redick offers hilarious explanation for LeBron James' absence against the Suns

LeBron James was ruled out for Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. When questioned about the decision, head coach JJ Redick responded with a light-hearted and witty comment that left NBA fans chuckling.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California.
By Alejandro Lopez Vega

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers secured a 128-122 victory over the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center, thanks to standout performances by Anthony Davis and Dalton Knecht, who both scored 35 points. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the absence of LeBron James, who didn’t log a single minute on the court. When asked about the decision, head coach JJ Redick provided a comical explanation, referencing two NBA legends.

“DNP – Old… Taking it out of Pop’s book,” Redick quipped, referring to his choice to rest LeBron. While casual fans might have been confused, die-hard NBA followers understood the nod to San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and his management of Tim Duncan back in 2012.

In a similar scenario before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Gregg Popovich famously rested Tim Duncan, listing ‘DNP – Old’ as the official reason. At the time, the 36-year-old Duncan was being strategically preserved for future matchups. Now, with LeBron approaching his 40th birthday, he finds himself in a similarly managed situation.

Redick’s strategy to preserve LeBron

Throughout the preseason, JJ Redick has carefully managed LeBron’s workload. James sat out the Lakers’ first preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and only made his debut on October 6, playing 16 minutes in a loss to the Suns.

JJ Redick

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with media prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

He repeated that minute count four days later against the Milwaukee Bucks, before logging his most significant preseason minutes—23—against the Golden State Warriors. With the regular season just around the corner, Redick decided to give LeBron a break on Thursday, prioritizing his health and readiness for the upcoming games.

What’s next for the Lakers?

The Lakers are set to play their final preseason game this Friday against the Golden State Warriors. According to TNT, the coaching staff plans to rest LeBron once again, ensuring he’s in peak condition for the NBA regular-season opener next Tuesday, where the Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

