Even though he could be on his way out of the team, a former Lakers star believe Russell Westbrook should get another chance.

The Los Angeles Lakers moved on from Russell Westbrook, even with him still on the roster. They added Patrick Beverley and will likely send him home if they can't find him a trade partner before the start of the season.

Coach Darvin Ham has repeatedly stated his desire to coach Westbrook and has raved about how he can maximize his potential again. But that may not be in the front office's best interest, and his presence could be negative in the locker room.

However, two-time NBA champion Norm Nixon thinks Westbrook still got plenty left in the tank and that the team should give Ham at least an opportunity to coach him before trying to pull off a trade.

NBA News: Norm Nixon Believes Westbrook Can Still Contribute

“Absolutely, it can work there,” Nixon told Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “I think Darvin Ham will be able to figure it out. I mean, Russell still has a lot of talent. He’s no the Russell Westbrook he was at 22 [years old] and nobody is that after they’ve played a few years, but Russell has a lot left in his engine.”

Westbrook Should Be Gone By February, Says Brian Windhorst

ESPN's Brian Windhorst, however, isn't that optimistic. Per the insider, it's just a matter of time before the Lakers find Westbrook a new home and expects him to be gone by the upcoming trade deadline:

“My guess is, by February, the Lakers will have made a significant trade. I don’t know who it will be for," Windhorst said on "Lakers Talk with Allen Sliwa". "I just don’t know for sure. Just because the Nets may have a certain position today, doesn’t mean they’ll feel that way in six weeks. Doesn’t mean they’ll feel that way in three months."

“The Lakers may just have to remain patient. I think, the message the Lakers have sent is that they’re willing to pay to upgrade the roster but they do not want to pay to just trade off Russell Westbrook. Their mission is not to just trade Russ. They want to pay to significantly improve their team," Windhorst added.

At the end of the day, it doesn't seem like Westbrook is committed to staying, either. He fired his agent because he advised him to run it back in the purple and gold, so it's not like he'll be mad if they trade him.