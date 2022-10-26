The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3 to start the season. So, Jay Williams believes no player should be off the table in trade talks.

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't have asked for the worst start to the season. They needed to start the campaign with some momentum, yet the fans are once again asking for Russell Westbrook's head.

And while Westbrook isn't the only problem with the team, him shooting 8% from beyond the arc sure doesn't help his case. Still, it's hard to blame one guy when the whole roster was poorly constructed.

That's why NBA analyst Jay Williams believes no one should be off the table in trade discussions. He recently claimed that they should consider the trade market for everybody, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

NBA News: Jay Williams Says Lakers Should Consider Trading Anthony Davis And LeBron James

"I pulled up articles back in 2019, do you know what some of these articles said when Anthony Davis got traded to the Lakers? 'This is the bets trade the Lakers have made in the history of the organization.' Now that's putting you in the same category as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Pau Gasol," Williams said on SiriusXM.

"I remember thinking to myself back in 2019, 'damn this is incredible," Williams added. "When LeBron ages out, AD's gonna be that dude that's gonna carry the torch for them. And people were saying top five player in the league. When's the last time that we have mentioned the name Anthony Davis in the MVP conversation?... So I'm looking at this whole organization saying I'm sorry, it you're talking about maintaining the franchise's success, if we really wanna be cold-hearted about this, everybody should be on the table. What can I get for LeBron James? What can I get for Anthony Davis? What can I get for Russell Westbrook? We're thinking about the future..."

Of course, the odds of LeBron being traded are close to zero. But he's got a valid point with AD. If anything, he's been MIA more often than not, and his durability issues aren't going away any time soon.

This season has been tough in LA, but it's only been three games. Still, Rob Pelinka shouldn't sleep on his laurels and should be overly aggressive to try and fix the mess he put the organization in.