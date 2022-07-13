LeBron James faced plenty of backlash for his comments on HBO's The Shop: Uninterrumpted regarding Brittney Griner's situation, so he had to clear the air on Twitter.

WNBA star Brittney Griner continues to be wrongfully detained in Russia. Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, and countless NBA stars have spoken up about her situation and demanded POTUS Joe Biden take action and bring her home.

It's been five months since Griner was detained by Russian authorities. She recently had to plead guilty, just four days after her sentence was extended to December, and she faces up to 10 years in prison.

That's why multiple athletes have been extremely critics of the American government's stance on this matter. That includes LeBron James, whose comments on the latest trailer of HBO's The Shop: Uninterrumpted caused plenty of turmoil around social media.

LeBron James Clears The Air On His Controversial Comments

"Now, how can she feel like America has her back?" James said. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even wanna go back to America?'"

It's not a secret that half of Americans aren't a fan of LeBron James, given his anti-Donald Trump stance. So, the four-time NBA champion had to clear the air on social media and state that his comments weren't un-American by any means:

"My comments on 'The Shop' regarding Brittney Griner wasn't knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she's probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she's been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome," James tweeted.

Phoenix Mercury Coach Says Brittney Would Be Back Home If She Were LeBron

This isn't the first time that James has been tied to Griner's situation. Not so long ago, Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard claimed that Griner would be home already if she were LeBron James:

"If it was LeBron, he'd be home, right?" Nygaard said. "It's a statement about the value of women. It's a statement about the value of a black person. It's a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that's what hurts a little more."

Griner's situation is worrisome and unacceptable. It's been way too long already. Hopefully, she'll be back home sooner than later.