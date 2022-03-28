If things weren't complicated enough for the Los Angeles Lakers already, it seems like they'll now have to deal with some big injury concerns about LeBron James.

It just keeps getting worst for the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only did they blow a 23-point lead in a must-win game against the New Orleans Pelicans but they may also have lost LeBron James, at least to some extent.

James landed awkwardly and twisted his ankle during the game and it clearly took a toll on his explosiveness. While he was still able to finish the night with 39 points, he struggled to move and get back on defense.

The Lakers had to call a timeout to check on James' status and, albeit he was able to play through it and finish the game, it now seems like he could miss some time down the stretch, just when they can't afford it.

NBA News: LeBron James Opens Up On 'Horrible' Ankle Injury

“I felt a sharp pain in my leg and it started getting hot, and I’ve been there with ankle sprains before,” LeBron said after the game. “I didn’t want to come out of the game because I understood how big of a game it was for us.”

“I have no idea how I finished the game, to be honest, after watching that replay. It’s pretty nasty,” James added. “It’s horrible right now. And unfortunately, we’re about to hop on a flight too. I’ve just got to get treatment around the clock, see what happens day-to-day, but it’s pretty sore right now.”

Frank Vogel Says The Clock Is Ticking On The Lakers

The Lakers blew one of the biggest games of the season and are now at serious risk of not even making it to the play-in tournament. That's why Coach Frank Vogel even said that the loss really 'hurt':

"It's not good. It hurts, this game hurts," Vogel said. "It's a big game. But we have to regroup and find a way to beat Dallas and get some wins down the stretch here. Time's running out on us and we came out with the proper urgency for this game but weren't able to close it."

All things considered and judging by the seriousness of the injury, perhaps the Lakers would be better off just shutting down LeBron until the end of the season, as their chances of making it to the first round are getting slimmer by the second.