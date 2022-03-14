Even though the King is posting incredible numbers this season, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle to get victories. That's why Anthony Davis is worried that the team is not making the best of having LeBron James at a great level.

The 2021-22 NBA season has not gone as expected for the Los Angeles Lakers so far. On paper, the team has a star-studded roster that should be capable of leading the Purple and Gold to a deep run.

However, the playoffs are just around the corner and it seems that Frank Vogel and company will have to settle with a play-in berth at best. It's a shame for the Lakers given that LeBron James continues to play at an impressive level even at 37.

LeBron has been prolific throughout the season but that has not always been enough for his team to pick up wins. That's why Anthony Davis is craving for the Lakers to make the best of James while he is still in LA.

Anthony Davis says Lakers have to take advantage of having LeBron James before he retires

"We don't know how long he has left in this league," Davis said, per ESPN. "Phenomenal player, future Hall of Famer, and to be able to play alongside him, you want to take advantage of it. We did the first year. Last year we both were banged up, and then this year, it's [injuries] again but more so me. So every day it's closing. That's another frustrating part. A lot of guys don't get to play with talent like that. I have the opportunity to do so. ... I want to take advantage of that time.

"He has another year left with the Lakers ... and then who knows? I don't know what he's going to do. So we got this year and next year to try to take advantage of that and get another ring out of it."

What Davis says is exactly what everyone thinks whenever LeBron has an incredible game. James may post 30, 40, or even 50 points, yet the final score often shows the other team getting the win. And when you look at LeBron's performances this season and the Lakers' position in the standings, you understand what Davis means.