Last season, the Phoenix Suns went all-in and made possible a trade for Kevin Durant. However, even with a superb trio alongside Devin Booker and Chris Paul, they were eliminated in the playoffs by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Monty Williams was fired as head coach, Frank Vogel took the job and the front office started to make some big moves to find the missing pieces to win a championship in the NBA.

In that process, the Phoenix Suns acquired Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade which also involved Chris Paul. However, in order to compete with contenders such as the Warriors, the Nuggets or the Lakers, they’re no done.

Bol Bol is new player of the Phoenix Suns

After being cut by the Orlando Magic a few weeks ago, Bol Bol has signed a new one-year contract to play with the Phoenix Suns. He arrives to the team trying to fulfill two big needs: depth and defense.

Today, in a surprising move, the Suns also traded Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs for cash and an exchange of future second-round picks. Then, Phoenix’s front office also got three future second-round picks from the Magic in exchange for a 2026 first-round picks’ swap.

The Suns have delivered a shocking and total transformation as only two names remain on the roster from the squad which made the NBA Finals in 2021: Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton. Just incredible. However, the starting lineup could be amazing: Beal, Booker, Durant, Bol Bol and Ayton.