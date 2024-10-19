Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Legend Shaq O’Neal makes bold statement over Spurs star Victor Wembanyama

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has made a bold declaration about San Antonio Spurs young star Victor Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the second half against the Boston Celtics
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesVictor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the second half against the Boston Celtics

By Gianni Taina

Victor Wembanyama has emerged as one of the top young talents in the NBA, winning the Rookie of the Year Award last season. However, opinions about his impact differ, as Shaquille O’Neal recently weighed in with a surprising take on the San Antonio Spurs’ French phenom.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Shaq ranked the best players in the NBA from the bottom up and placed Wembanyama at a surprising 31st, stating that while the player is talented, he still has room to improve.

“I’m gonna go with Victor Wembanyama at 31,” Shaq said. “Same thing my father told me: you’re good but you’re not good enough. So he was really good. Really, really good. But when your team doesn’t make the playoffs… when you’re that guy and all the pressure is on you, it doesn’t matter who you have out there with you; you have to win.”

Advertisement

Shaq also commented on the Spurs‘ offseason moves, particularly the addition of Chris Paul, suggesting this season could be different for the team. “So with the addition of CP3 and a couple more moves, they definitely should be pretty good. But right now, he’s at [31].”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs slaps hands with Chris Paul #3 during action against the Orlando Magic in the first half of a preseason game. Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs slaps hands with Chris Paul #3 during action against the Orlando Magic in the first half of a preseason game. Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Advertisement

Shaq reveals ‘jealousy’ over LeBron and Bronny James

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, O’Neal opened up about his feelings regarding LeBron James and Bronny potentially playing together in the NBA. “I strive off of professional jealousy,” Shaq admitted. “Jealous, a little bit… I take things that make me mad, and instead of hating, I use it to motivate me.”

San Antonio Spurs&#039; Chris Paul reveals he had a change of heart about his NBA future

see also

San Antonio Spurs' Chris Paul reveals he had a change of heart about his NBA future

Having long expressed aspirations for his own sons’ basketball careers, Shaq acknowledged he hoped to share a similar moment with them. “I wish that was me and Shareef or me and Shaqir… My son was in that position. Life is all about titles; I would have loved to have that title first,” he said.

Advertisement

The former Lakers center also discussed his close relationship with the James family, revealing that Bronny has been a regular visitor at his home. “He was always at the crib playing with my boys; he’s like a nephew to me,” Shaq shared. “I’m happy for Bronny, and I’m happy for LeBron, and I wish them well.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Bronny reveals message Warriors' Curry gave him after first starting game with Lakers
NBA

NBA News: Bronny reveals message Warriors' Curry gave him after first starting game with Lakers

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George brings calm as he offers important updates on knee injury
NBA

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George brings calm as he offers important updates on knee injury

Bronny James vs Patrick Mahomes: Former NBA player compares Lakers rookie and NFL superstar
NBA

Bronny James vs Patrick Mahomes: Former NBA player compares Lakers rookie and NFL superstar

Where to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024
Soccer

Where to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo