NBA News: Legend Shaq O’Neal makes bold statement over Spurs star Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama has emerged as one of the top young talents in the NBA, winning the Rookie of the Year Award last season. However, opinions about his impact differ, as Shaquille O’Neal recently weighed in with a surprising take on the San Antonio Spurs’ French phenom.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Shaq ranked the best players in the NBA from the bottom up and placed Wembanyama at a surprising 31st, stating that while the player is talented, he still has room to improve.

“I’m gonna go with Victor Wembanyama at 31,” Shaq said. “Same thing my father told me: you’re good but you’re not good enough. So he was really good. Really, really good. But when your team doesn’t make the playoffs… when you’re that guy and all the pressure is on you, it doesn’t matter who you have out there with you; you have to win.”

Shaq also commented on the Spurs‘ offseason moves, particularly the addition of Chris Paul, suggesting this season could be different for the team. “So with the addition of CP3 and a couple more moves, they definitely should be pretty good. But right now, he’s at [31].”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs slaps hands with Chris Paul #3 during action against the Orlando Magic in the first half of a preseason game. Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Shaq reveals ‘jealousy’ over LeBron and Bronny James

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, O’Neal opened up about his feelings regarding LeBron James and Bronny potentially playing together in the NBA. “I strive off of professional jealousy,” Shaq admitted. “Jealous, a little bit… I take things that make me mad, and instead of hating, I use it to motivate me.”

Having long expressed aspirations for his own sons’ basketball careers, Shaq acknowledged he hoped to share a similar moment with them. “I wish that was me and Shareef or me and Shaqir… My son was in that position. Life is all about titles; I would have loved to have that title first,” he said.

The former Lakers center also discussed his close relationship with the James family, revealing that Bronny has been a regular visitor at his home. “He was always at the crib playing with my boys; he’s like a nephew to me,” Shaq shared. “I’m happy for Bronny, and I’m happy for LeBron, and I wish them well.”