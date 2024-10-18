San Antonio Spurs' Chris Paul reveals he had a change of heart about his NBA future

With the San Antonio Spurs, Chris Paul is entering the final years of his career. As he approaches the end of his time as a player, new projects are starting to take shape, including ideas about his future in the NBA that once seemed improbable.

At 39, Chris Paul is well aware that his time in the NBA is limited. After a stellar career, he now finds himself enjoying the closing chapter with the San Antonio Spurs, where he’s contributing his wealth of experience and leadership to help develop rising stars like Victor Wembanyama and Malaki Branham. As his playing days wind down, Paul is beginning to think about life after basketball and considering options that previously seemed distant.

In a recent interview with the San Antonio Express-News, the veteran point guard revealed that he is not only intrigued by the possibility of getting involved in NBA ownership but is also rethinking his stance on coaching. “I have always said I would never coach,” Paul admitted, adding that this mindset has begun to shift recently.

“But just thinking about it, I don’t know. Trying to figure it out. My wife and friends are always telling me I have so much knowledge and love for the game that I could coach.” However, Chris was quick to temper expectations, stating, “I also think about being a dad because I have missed so much of my kids’ lives. So, yeah, I don’t know.”

One thing Paul seems certain of is his desire to one day own an NBA franchise. “I definitely want to be on the ownership side,” he stated confidently. He believes his unique background positions him perfectly for the role. “Being the president of the union, I am probably the only guy who knows from being a player to ownership to the business side of it and all that. There is probably nobody else who has the lens and the views I have.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs slaps hands with Chris Paul #3 during action against the Orlando Magic in the first half of a preseason game at Frost Bank Center on October 9, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Chris Paul’s wealth of experience

Paul is not only a decorated player—having been selected to 12 NBA All-Star teams, 11 All-NBA teams, and nine NBA All-Defensive teams—but also a leader off the court. He served as president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) for eight years, beginning in 2013, following four years on the executive committee. He stepped down in 2021, with CJ McCollum succeeding him.

Paul has already dipped his toes into the world of sports management. He is part owner of The Soccer Tournament, an organization that hosts seven-a-side soccer tournaments in the United States, offering a unique twist on traditional soccer with smaller teams.