Where to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club America to take on Santos Laguna in a Matchday 12 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with the match available on a variety of platforms, including both broadcast and streaming services. Find all the match tuning options here.

After a rocky stretch of Matchdays where Club America’s performance fell short of expectations, Las Aguilas have started to turn things around, climbing back into the requalification spots after spending much of the Apertura outside that zone.

Now, America look to solidify their position and possibly climb higher in the standings. Up next, they face Santos Laguna, who sit at the bottom of the table but are only six points behind America. A win for Santos would seriously boost their chances of making a postseason push.

When will the Club America vs Santos Laguna match be played?

Club America face Santos Laguna for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 12 this Saturday, October 19th. The action is set to kick off at 9:05 PM (ET).

Club America vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Club America and Santos Laguna, which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial, or enjoy extensive coverage on Univision, ViX, TUDN.