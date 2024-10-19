Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club America will face Santos Laguna in a Matchday 12 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Henry Martin of America
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportHenry Martin of America

By Leonardo Herrera

Club America to take on Santos Laguna in a Matchday 12 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with the match available on a variety of platforms, including both broadcast and streaming services.

[Watch Club America vs Santos Laguna online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

After a rocky stretch of Matchdays where Club America’s performance fell short of expectations, Las Aguilas have started to turn things around, climbing back into the requalification spots after spending much of the Apertura outside that zone.

Now, America look to solidify their position and possibly climb higher in the standings. Up next, they face Santos Laguna, who sit at the bottom of the table but are only six points behind America. A win for Santos would seriously boost their chances of making a postseason push.

When will the Club America vs Santos Laguna match be played?

Club America face Santos Laguna for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 12 this Saturday, October 19th. The action is set to kick off at 9:05 PM (ET).

Jose Juan Macias of Santos

Jose Juan Macias of Santos – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Club America vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Club America and Santos Laguna, which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial, or enjoy extensive coverage on Univision, ViX, TUDN.

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

