NBA News: Lonzo Ball shares his thoughts after making preseason comeback with Bulls

Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls speaks to the media during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center on September 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
© Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesLonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls speaks to the media during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center on September 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Alexander Rosquez

Lonzo Ball returned to the NBA after nearly three years of absence due to a knee injury. The Chicago Bulls player participated in a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking his comeback to the court with an exciting performance.

Ball underwent three knee surgeries in the past two years, including a donor cartilage transplant. Despite the challenges and the low success rate of this type of procedure, Ball managed to recover and return to basketball.

In his first preseason game, Lonzo Ball demonstrated his skill and ability to compete at the highest level. He scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in just 15 minutes, helping the Bulls secure a 125-123 win. “It felt a lot better playing than watching, I’ll tell you that much,” Ball told reporters. “I can’t really put into words how I felt out there; I was just blessed, happy to be out there. The support around me was great all night. It was definitely a moment I’ll never forget.”

“I wasn’t thinking about [the knee] at all,” Ball added. “That’s a positive thing. I didn’t feel it at all. I felt like I was moving great. Now it’s about building on that and just continuing to perform night in and night out.”

Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls reacts after making a three pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

What’s next for Lonzo Ball in the NBA?

Ball has been a key player for the Bulls in the past, known for his 3-point shooting and defense. His return is great news for the team, but he will need to manage his workload carefully to avoid setbacks and prove he can maintain his performance level throughout the NBA season.

NBA Rumors: Grizzlies add Scottie Pippen's promising son in a bet on the future

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

