NBA News: Lonzo Ball shares his thoughts after making preseason comeback with Bulls

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball returns to action after a long recovery process and exceeds all expectations ahead of the new NBA season.

Lonzo Ball returned to the NBA after nearly three years of absence due to a knee injury. The Chicago Bulls player participated in a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking his comeback to the court with an exciting performance.

Ball underwent three knee surgeries in the past two years, including a donor cartilage transplant. Despite the challenges and the low success rate of this type of procedure, Ball managed to recover and return to basketball.

In his first preseason game, Lonzo Ball demonstrated his skill and ability to compete at the highest level. He scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in just 15 minutes, helping the Bulls secure a 125-123 win. “It felt a lot better playing than watching, I’ll tell you that much,” Ball told reporters. “I can’t really put into words how I felt out there; I was just blessed, happy to be out there. The support around me was great all night. It was definitely a moment I’ll never forget.”

“I wasn’t thinking about [the knee] at all,” Ball added. “That’s a positive thing. I didn’t feel it at all. I felt like I was moving great. Now it’s about building on that and just continuing to perform night in and night out.”

Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls reacts after making a three pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

What’s next for Lonzo Ball in the NBA?

Ball has been a key player for the Bulls in the past, known for his 3-point shooting and defense. His return is great news for the team, but he will need to manage his workload carefully to avoid setbacks and prove he can maintain his performance level throughout the NBA season.

