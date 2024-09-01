Good friend of LeBron James reveals Lakers star's big plan after NBA retirement

A close friend of LeBron James has unveiled the Lakers star’s plans for life after he retires from the NBA.

The 2024-25 NBA season is just around the corner, and excitement is building. As teams make their final roster adjustments, one thing remains unchanged: LeBron James is gearing up for his 22nd season, tying Vince Carter for the most seasons played in NBA history.

What many might not have anticipated is seeing James still playing at such a high level as he approaches 40. Last year, he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and recently led Team USA to its fifth consecutive gold medal, also earning the MVP of the tournament.

However, even “The King” will eventually have to hang up his sneakers, marking the end of a legendary career and an era in the NBA. When that day will come is still uncertain, as James remains a cornerstone for the Los Angeles Lakers and has yet to hint at retirement.

What he has made clear, though, is his ambition to own an NBA franchise once his playing days are over, with Las Vegas being a potential destination. If James achieves this dream, he would follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan, who became the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets in 2010.

Larry Tanenbaum presents NBA Hall of Famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan a jersey signifying Charlotte as the host city for the 2017 All-Star game. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

James’ business partner and longtime friend, Maverick Carter, recently confirmed on The Pat McAfee Show that LeBron is serious about owning an NBA team: “LeBron is dead set on owning an NBA team. But he’s still playing, and I have no idea how much longer he’s gonna play. I would’ve thought that he would be done a few years ago, but he’s out there with the beard now, with the grey, still letting the young guys know that grandpops is out here still ballin’.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which franchise could LeBron James buy?

A few months ago, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver discussed the possibility of expanding the league, with Las Vegas being a prime candidate for one of the new teams. According to Bloomberg, potential bidders for a Las Vegas franchise include LeBron James and his business partners, as well as the company that owns the Red Bull brand, according to sources familiar with the situation.

see also NBA News: LeBron James makes big statement about playing alongside Bronny with the Lakers

The total price, including the construction of a new arena, could reach $7 billion, according to two sports advisers who have previously sold NBA teams.