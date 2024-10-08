NBA News: Luka Doncic reveals the large bet Mavericks teammate Dereck Lively owes him

NBA star Luka Doncic wowed the crowd at the Dallas Mavericks’ “Fan Jam” event last Sunday with an impressive trick shot, and now he’s calling on teammate Dereck Lively to settle an expensive wager.

As the Dallas Mavericks gear up for the 2024-25 NBA season, where they hope to build on last season’s strong performance that saw them reach the NBA Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics, Luka Doncic and his teammates have been finding time to unwind and engage with fans. The team’s lighthearted side was on full display during the “Fan Jam,” an open practice held at the American Airlines Center.

During the event, Doncic attempted, and nailed, a full-court shot on his first try, prompting a roar of approval from the fans in attendance. However, the moment also caught the attention of rookie center Dereck Lively, who humorously tossed a towel at Luka as he left the court.

The light-hearted exchange quickly became a topic of conversation on social media, with one fan asking, “How much did Lively lose to Luka just now cause Luka absolutely hit that?” In a surprising twist, Doncic responded, revealing the amount of the bet: “100k,” tagging Lively in the tweet. Dereck was quick to reply, jokingly posting, “Man the (expletive) I see everyday is crazy,” along with two crying face emojis.

A rough start to preseason for the Mavericks

Just a day after the “Fan Jam,” the Mavericks took the court for their first preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but things didn’t go as planned. The team fell short, losing 121-116. However, it’s worth noting that key players such as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving did not suit up for the game.

Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after being called for his fourth personal foul against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

What’s next for Dallas?

The Mavericks will continue their preseason schedule with upcoming games against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, October 10, the Los Angeles Clippers on October 14, and the Milwaukee Bucks. The team will officially open their 2024-25 NBA season on Thursday, October 24, when they face off against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center.

