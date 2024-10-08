Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Luka Doncic reveals the large bet Mavericks teammate Dereck Lively owes him

NBA star Luka Doncic wowed the crowd at the Dallas Mavericks’ “Fan Jam” event last Sunday with an impressive trick shot, and now he’s calling on teammate Dereck Lively to settle an expensive wager.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesLuka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

As the Dallas Mavericks gear up for the 2024-25 NBA season, where they hope to build on last season’s strong performance that saw them reach the NBA Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics, Luka Doncic and his teammates have been finding time to unwind and engage with fans. The team’s lighthearted side was on full display during the “Fan Jam,” an open practice held at the American Airlines Center.

During the event, Doncic attempted, and nailed, a full-court shot on his first try, prompting a roar of approval from the fans in attendance. However, the moment also caught the attention of rookie center Dereck Lively, who humorously tossed a towel at Luka as he left the court.

The light-hearted exchange quickly became a topic of conversation on social media, with one fan asking, “How much did Lively lose to Luka just now cause Luka absolutely hit that?” In a surprising twist, Doncic responded, revealing the amount of the bet: “100k,” tagging Lively in the tweet. Dereck was quick to reply, jokingly posting, “Man the (expletive) I see everyday is crazy,” along with two crying face emojis.

Advertisement

A rough start to preseason for the Mavericks

Just a day after the “Fan Jam,” the Mavericks took the court for their first preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but things didn’t go as planned. The team fell short, losing 121-116. However, it’s worth noting that key players such as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving did not suit up for the game.

Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after being called for his fourth personal foul against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after being called for his fourth personal foul against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

What’s next for Dallas?

The Mavericks will continue their preseason schedule with upcoming games against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, October 10, the Los Angeles Clippers on October 14, and the Milwaukee Bucks. The team will officially open their 2024-25 NBA season on Thursday, October 24, when they face off against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center.

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks player makes surprising admission about Kyrie Irving&#039;s playstyle

see also

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks player makes surprising admission about Kyrie Irving's playstyle

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Texas' Steve Sarkisian makes something clear ahead of crucial rivalry game against Oklahoma
College Football

Texas' Steve Sarkisian makes something clear ahead of crucial rivalry game against Oklahoma

Alabama's Moore makes big promise after controversial attitude against Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia
College Football

Alabama's Moore makes big promise after controversial attitude against Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia

NFL Rumors: Dennis Allen, Saints expected to make bold decision to replace Derek Carr
NFL

NFL Rumors: Dennis Allen, Saints expected to make bold decision to replace Derek Carr

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy clear message about a Cowboys' key weapon
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy clear message about a Cowboys' key weapon

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo